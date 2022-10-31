ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0) and St. Louis Blues (3-4-0) meet Monday. Puck drop from Enterprise Center is at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Blues odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

Los Angeles is on the road after a 2-1-0 home stand. The Kings last played Saturday when they downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2. Two games back, L.A. was roughed up in a 6-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. That’s been the club’s main issue in its first 10 games: the Kings rank 29th in the NHL, giving up 4.10 goals per game.

The Blues allowed 7 goals of their own in their last game, a 7-4 setback against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday. St. Louis has allowed 20 goals in its current 4-game losing skid.

Kings at Blues odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:52 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Kings +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Blues -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Kings +1.5 (-230) | Blues -1.5 (+180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -140 | U: +112)

Kings at Blues projected goalies

Jonathan Quick (2-4-0, 3.81 GAA, .878 SV%) vs. Jordan Binnington (3-2-1, 2.60 GAA, .903 SV%)

Quick has allowed 4 or more goals in 4 of his 6 starts. He logged a .942 SV% against St. Louis last season and heads into this start off of 3 days’ rest.

Binnington toted a .936 SV% into Saturday’s turn against Montreal and was then undone by 4 even-strength goals and 2 powerplay goals in a clunker. He notched a .929 SV% against the Kings last season and does have a history of being relatively sharp in early-season games.

Kings at Blues picks and predictions

Prediction

Kings 4, Blues 3

The Kings’ even-strength possession and faceoff numbers have been solid, and they’ve gone 3-for-10 on the powerplay over the last 2 games. L.A. has been quite good in the giveaway/takeaway exchange, blocks a lot of shots and has created more high-danger chances per game than its host.

The lean is on the Kings, but the pricing here may not be much of a value. Consider a line watch: PLAY THE KINGS +(100) only on a partial-unit wager. Look for a better plus return, such as +108 or better, for some significant leverage.

The Kings are the lean, but the price here is not enticing. PASS.

The 52-cent gulf here sort of says to me, “Don’t bet on this on either side.” I hereby reply, “Okay, no problem.”

The Over is the lean if you can get a 5.5 at -125. Otherwise, PASS.

