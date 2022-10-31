First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) will travel to Florida in Week 9 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville (CBS). Below, we look at Raiders vs. Jaguars odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Raiders were 1-point favorites on the road against the New Orleans Saints but were shut out 24-0. They mustered only 183 yards of offense and could not stop Alvin Kamara, who had 152 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns in the game. The loss ended a 3-game streak of covering the spread.

The Jaguars lost 21-17 to the Broncos in London Sunday, their 5th consecutive loss. They have been favored in 3 of their last 4 games. RB Travis Etienne had a big game, rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown, but QB Trevor Lawrence had only 133 passing yards and was picked off twice.

Raiders at Jaguars odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Raiders -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Jaguars +102 (bet $100 to win $102)

Raiders -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Jaguars +102 (bet $100 to win $102) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders -1.5 (-112) | Jaguars +1.5 (-108)

Raiders -1.5 (-112) | Jaguars +1.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

ML : Raiders 2-5 | Jaguars 2-6

: Raiders 2-5 | Jaguars 2-6 ATS : Raiders 3-4 | Jaguars 2-6

: Raiders 3-4 | Jaguars 2-6 O/U: Raiders 4-2-1 | Jaguars 4-4

Raiders at Jaguars head-to-head

This will be only the 10th all-time meeting between the teams. The Jaguars hold a 5-4 all-time advantage, winning the last meeting 20-16 in 2019.

Before that game, the Raiders had won 3 straight between 2012-2016.

The Jaguars are 2-1 against the Raiders at home.

It will be Lawrence’s 1st career game against them.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is 2-1 in 3 career starts against the Jags with 2 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

