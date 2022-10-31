MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Election Day is one week away but nearly 2 million Michiganders are already weighing-in on issues through absentee ballots. This is a 73% increase from the number of absentee ballots requested one week ahead of the 2018 midterm election. More than 1.1 million voters have already submitted...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO