WWMT
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
WWMT
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
WWMT
Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan is anticipated to celebrate veterans and military families this November. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized veterans and military families Tuesday by proclaiming November as Veterans and Military Families Month. Veteran's Day: Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day. “This month, we thank Michigan’s...
WWMT
Conspiracy theories and driver's licenses: A break down of the MI Secretary of State race
DETROIT, Mich. — Leading up to the Michigan midterm election on Nov. 8, we're breaking down the top issues on your ballot. The two candidates vying to run your elections and oversee driving and licensing services as Secretary of State are Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson and Republican Kristina Karamo.
WWMT
Application now live for $50M in grants to open and grow childcare facilities
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday morning the application is now live for $50 million in grants to open and grow childcare facilities in Michigan. Childcare entrepreneurs who are interested in starting or expanding a childcare facility can apply for a grant to reduce the cost of...
WWMT
Nearly 2 million request absentee ballots in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Election Day is one week away but nearly 2 million Michiganders are already weighing-in on issues through absentee ballots. This is a 73% increase from the number of absentee ballots requested one week ahead of the 2018 midterm election. More than 1.1 million voters have already submitted...
WWMT
West Michigan homes to receive efficient upgrades with new program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An energy-efficient future is upon us and it's starting with housing repairs and upgrades. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a program Monday, to award $10 million dollars to support energy-efficient home upgrades and repairs. Efficient homes: New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood.
WWMT
Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
WWMT
Michigan Lottery: Traverse City player wins $1 million
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --While there was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, one lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 West Front Street. Check Monday night's numbers on the...
WWMT
Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing
LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot is getting bigger and bigger: Wednesday night's drawing is at $1.2 billion. If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to a Michigan Lottery News representative.
WWMT
Allendale woman injured after Ottawa County car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash on 68th Avenue Monday morning. The crash happened in Allendale Township when traffic slowed to let a car turn west onto Agri Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Marshall crash: Motorcyclist...
WWMT
Fetterman discusses debate performance at campaign event
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHP) — After the recent Pennsylvanian gubernatorial debate, candidate John Fetterman's health was again under examination by Pennsylvanian voters. When asked what they thought about Fetterman's health, one voter shared that her mother suffered a stroke and had issues speaking. "I recognize that in John Fetterman and...
