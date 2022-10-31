ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWMT

Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception

LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan is anticipated to celebrate veterans and military families this November. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized veterans and military families Tuesday by proclaiming November as Veterans and Military Families Month. Veteran's Day: Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day. “This month, we thank Michigan’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Nearly 2 million request absentee ballots in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Election Day is one week away but nearly 2 million Michiganders are already weighing-in on issues through absentee ballots. This is a 73% increase from the number of absentee ballots requested one week ahead of the 2018 midterm election. More than 1.1 million voters have already submitted...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

West Michigan homes to receive efficient upgrades with new program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An energy-efficient future is upon us and it's starting with housing repairs and upgrades. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a program Monday, to award $10 million dollars to support energy-efficient home upgrades and repairs. Efficient homes: New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan Lottery: Traverse City player wins $1 million

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --While there was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, one lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 West Front Street. Check Monday night's numbers on the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWMT

Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing

LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot is getting bigger and bigger: Wednesday night's drawing is at $1.2 billion. If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to a Michigan Lottery News representative.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Allendale woman injured after Ottawa County car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash on 68th Avenue Monday morning. The crash happened in Allendale Township when traffic slowed to let a car turn west onto Agri Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Marshall crash: Motorcyclist...
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMT

Fetterman discusses debate performance at campaign event

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHP) — After the recent Pennsylvanian gubernatorial debate, candidate John Fetterman's health was again under examination by Pennsylvanian voters. When asked what they thought about Fetterman's health, one voter shared that her mother suffered a stroke and had issues speaking. "I recognize that in John Fetterman and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

