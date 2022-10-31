Read full article on original website
Related
Man takes a wrong turn, ends up saving four siblings from a house fire: 'I had to act quick'
'They came out the door [and] I just felt like I just wanted to break down and cry.'
markerzone.com
DEVASTATING HIT LEAVES PLAYER UNCONSCIOUS IN FEDERAL LEAGUE + ENSUING FIGHT (VIDEO)
They call the East Coast Hockey League 'The Jungle' because of all of the crazy antics and fights that go down. The Coast is a crazy league, but if that is a jungle...what do we call the Federal Prospects Hockey League?. In this clip: Danbury Hat-Tricks vs. Binghamton Black Bears.
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Dolphin Pod Assists Rescue Team in Recovering Body of Teen
The long search for the body of a South African teen finally came to an end this weekend after authorities found her surrounded by a “mourning” pod of dolphins. The 15-year-old girl allegedly slipped off rocks along the Llandudno beach in Cape town on Friday, Oct. 28, and a rip tide washed her out to sea.
Comments / 1