Huawei Pocket S: Colourful foldable smartphone launches as a budget P50 Pocket
Huawei has announced the Pocket S, the second entry in what Huawei now calls the Pocket series. As expected, the Pocket S is a less powerful version of the P50 Pocket, despite arriving nearly a year after the latter. Specifically, Huawei has replaced the Snapdragon 888 in the P50 Pocket with the Snapdragon 778G, which Qualcomm has now replaced with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro underwhelm in battery life analysis
It seems that Apple's marketing for the iPhone 14 Plus does not always live up to the hype. According to the company, the iPhone 14 Plus offers its 'longest battery life ever', presumably because it combines the battery from the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a lower resolution and slower display. However, DxOMark's battery life analysis suggests otherwise.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 to outperform the A16 Bionic as core configuration details and GPU benchmark numbers leak
Android ARM Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 has been officially confirmed to debut on November 8, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to follow about a week later. Both chipsets will represent the very best Android has to offer, and new leaks seem to indicate they could edge the A16 Bionic in some aspects, too.
Nokia 2780 Flip launches with USB Type-C connectivity, long battery life and a clamshell design
HMD Global has released a successor to the Nokia 2720 Flip, a feature phone that debuted in 2019. Three years on, HMD Global has introduced the Nokia 2780 Flip, a feature phone rather than a smartphone. As marketing images show, the Nokia 2780 Flip relies on KaiOS, a Linux distribution on which all recent Nokia feature phones rely.
Shady Galaxy S23 rumour suggests Exynos 2300 variant headed for exclusive India launch
The overwhelming consensus among the rumour mill is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be exclusively powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra already showed up on Geekbench and it is only a matter of time before the Galaxy S23+ follows suit. There have, however, been murmurs about at least one Galaxy S23 variant with the Exynos 2300.
Huawei Watch GT Cyber arrives with an innovative design that supports replaceable watch shells
Huawei has unveiled the Watch GT Cyber, the latest member in the Watch GT series. Only presented in China so far, the Watch GT Cyber comes in three variants and two sizes. Specifically, while the 'Urban pioneer' and 'Sporty model' have 47.4 mm cases, the 'Stylish and elegant' edition measures 45.6 mm across. Additionally, the latter comes with a smaller watch band than its siblings, although it is only a difference of 130-200 mm and 140-210 mm. Incidentally, all variants should last up to seven days between charges, or for four days if you use the Watch GT Cyber heavily.
MediaTek Dimensity 810-powered OnePlus Nord N300 5G hits the US via T-Mobile and Metro
Earlier today, the list of OnePlus devices available through T-Mobile and Metro, (10T, 10 Pro, Nord N200, and Nord N20) became longer with the addition of the MediaTek Dimensity 810-driven Nord N300 5G. This handset comes with a price tag of US$228 that puts it between the US$216-priced Nord N200 and the Nord N20 (currently available for US$282).
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept camera samples and hands-on photos reveal capabilities and scale of Frankenstein smartphone
Xiaomi has shared camera samples supposedly taken with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, a smartphone that it announced earlier today. As we have discussed separately, Xiaomi's concept smartphone takes the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, adds a secondary 1-inch camera sensor and revises its camera housing to provide compatibility with Leica M lenses. Incidentally, the company has also allowed people to photograph the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, which we reproduced below.
Galaxy S23 release date: Samsung allegedly unleashing the new phones in the first week of February
We reported a few days ago that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 devices on January 5, 2023. However, we also noted that the promotional materials that were the source of the release date information looked less than reliable. Today, per the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 trio of smartphones in the first week of February, seemingly marking the previous launch date rumors as false.
SS HD3 Max smartwatch with alleged blood pressure monitor and NFC available worldwide
The SS HD3 Max smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) display with a 390 x 390 resolution. You can connect the smartwatch to your phone, running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like receiving calls, push notifications and remote camera control.
Sony Xperia 1 V and 5 V face massive redesigns due to outsized camera equipment and record-breaking sound system
The 2023 edition of the Sony Xperia 1 is already shaping up to be something of a unique beast in the Android smartphone market, and new rumors about the device have added to that overall impression. First up, there is some supposed news about the camera equipment for both the expected Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V. It appears the phones have had to “undergo a major redesign” just to deal with the beefed-up camera equipment that Sony is apparently going to integrate into the 2023 models.
Samsung points toward future Galaxy Z Fold upgrades like superior cameras and an S Pen slot
According to a new report by The Elec, Samsung has hinted at innovations that will make their way into future Galaxy Z Fold smartphones. Supposedly mentioned during a meeting with component suppliers, The Elec alleges that Samsung claimed that there were still some 'challenges' to overcome with the current Galaxy Z Fold4.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra rumoured to better Sony IMX989 offering from this year's Xiaomi 12S Ultra
The Xiaomi 13 series has not arrived yet, but plenty already appears known about Xiaomi's next flagship smartphones. According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi will distinguish the Xiaomi 13 Ultra from its series siblings with 'new possibilities'. For reference, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is one of two devices that feature the Sony IMX989, a 50 MP sensor with a 1-inch optical format and 1.60-μm wide pixels. Currently, the only other device with the Sony IMX989 is the Sharp Aquos R7, although there are rumours that Vivo will use a custom version in the X90 Pro Plus.
XMG Neo 15 with Ryzen 6900HX reviewed: No throttling even without OASIS
A laptop with connectors for external water cooling is already something rather special. Schenker has now added an AMD Ryzen-based model to its Neo 15 line-up. So does it run cooler, quieter and more efficient than its Intel-based counterpart?. As you might know, it has taken a little longer for...
Samsung to borrow Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 feature to improve battery life for next year's Galaxy S23 series
According to renowned leaker @UniverseIce, Samsung is turning towards software to improve the battery life of its next flagship smartphone series. With the Galaxy S23 series expected to offer comparable battery capacities to the current Galaxy S22 series, the software tweak should allow people to prioritise battery life when needed without switching to power saver mode.
Realme 10 4G launch as an AMOLED display smartphone confirmed for early November 2022
Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Touchscreen. As the Realme 10 4G's leaks would have it, the device would launch with a very similar, if not exactly identical, display to that of its 9 4G predecessor. However, the OEM was tipped to drive this 90Hz AMOLED display with a newer processor, the MediaTek Helio G99, in this upcoming generation. Now, it has effectively confirmed that this is indeed the case.
Rumor | OPPO Find X6 Pro will launch with a 1-inch main camera sensor rated for 4K HDR video in extreme low light
OPPO's 2023 flagship Android smartphone is projected to upgrade to a Sony IMX989 as a main rear camera. Should this be the case, the top-end 1-inch sensor may stand to be a unique version, as it may be the only one enhanced with a MariSilicon X-series co-processor in the Find X6 Pro. A new leak asserts that not only is this the case, it will render the camera capable of next-level video features.
Huawei Smart Screen V 2022: New Smart TV launches with Devialet sound, a detachable camera and more powerful internals
Huawei has announced several new products today, including the Pocket S and the Watch GT Cyber. However, the company has also returned to its smart home portfolio with the Smart Screen V 2022, a Smart TV series that it sells in two display sizes. Replacing the Smart Screen V 2021 series, Huawei advertises its new Smart TVs as being significantly more powerful, as well as much brighter to boot.
Nubia Z40S Pro Starry Night Collector's Edition aims to become the most on-trend flagship smartphone yet
2022 is already approaching peak special edition, smartphone camera lens and color SKUs borrowed from famous (mostly European) artists - albeit not usually all in the same device at once. However, the ZTE brand Nubia has fixed that with its latest launch teaser. The resulting Frankenstein's monster of trends has...
Lenovo unveils Thinkplus Lipstick 100W GaN charger with a compact form factor
Lenovo has released a new charger in China, which it claims can recharge practically any device equipped with a USB Type-C port at full speed. Surprisingly, the company sells the accessory as the Thinkplus Lipstick, not to be confused with the ThinkBook series or the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 that we reviewed earlier this year. Accordingly, it seems that Lenovo only offers the Thinkplus Lipstick as an optional accessory and does not bundle it with any laptops, smartphones or tablets.
