First look: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets odds and lines

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKa6j_0itG9npp00

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) will take on the New York Jets (5-3) on Sunday in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Jets odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Bills defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Week 8, but failed to cover as 10.5-point favorites at home. QB Josh Allen appears to be the current favorite to win NFL MVP as he’s thrown for 2,198 yards and 19 TDs while he’s also rushed for 306 yards and another 2 TDs.

The Jets suffered a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8, failing to cover as 3-point underdogs at home. New York was on a 4-game winning streak before falling to New England as they took down the Denver Broncos, the Packers, the Miami Dolphins, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bills at Jets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bills -900 (bet $900 to win $100) | Jets +550 (bet $100 to win $550)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bills -12.5 (-115) | Jets +12.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Bills 6-1 | Jets 5-3
  • ATS: Bills 4-2-1 | Jets 5-3
  • O/U: Bills 1-6 | Jets 3-5

Bills vs. Jets head-to-head

The Bills and the Jets will face each other on Sunday for the 124th time. Buffalo leads the all-time series 67-56. They are currently on a 4-game winning streak against the Jets and have won 12 of the last 17 meetings. Buffalo outscored New York 72-27 in the 2 regular-season matchups last season.

