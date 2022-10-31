Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
dailycoin.com
FTX Launches in Dubai as the First Licensed Crypto Exchange in UAE
After obtaining a license to operate in the UAE in July, FTX announced the opening of its operation there today. The firm now offers institutional investors in Dubai crypto derivative products, trading services, a nonfungible token marketplace, and custodial services. FTX Exchange FZE will provide these services as a subsidiary...
ffnews.com
Wirex Launches New Dual-Asset Yield-Earning Tool, DUO
Wirex, a leading crypto wealth and payment platform, has launched DUO, the dual-asset high yield-generating tool that earns users up to 200% returns. DUO will make earning simpler than ever before with guaranteed yield paid in crypto every time. As part of their mission to bridge the gap between the...
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
financefeeds.com
ZuluTrade Wins “Best Social Wealth Management Platform” Award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022
ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in investments, has won the ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022. ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in investments,...
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
e-cryptonews.com
NFT Marketplace Development: One-Stop Software Solution for Generating Smart Contracts
In a wide range of blockchain use cases, smart contracts are crucial. The importance of NFT smart contracts in particular is rising as interest in the metaverse and Web3 rises. Here is a brief introduction to NFT smart contracts, their operation, and their potential applications. Did you know that NFTs...
ffnews.com
Unlimint Expands Into the Crypto Space With the Launch of GateFi at Web Summit
London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced the launch of GateFi, marking their expansion into the crypto space. The solution allows users across the globe to seamlessly exchange fiat money to crypto and crypto to fiat money, while also acting as a Web3 onboarding solution, that opens the gates to Web 3 and DeFi for mainstream users everywhere. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe. They have over 400 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. GateFi will be officially launched during Web Summit in Lisbon from 1 to 4 November 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard adds 7 blockchain startups to its crypto accelerator
Global payments giant Mastercard continues supporting cryptocurrency and blockchain startups as part of its fintech accelerator, the Mastercard Start Path program. Mastercard has chosen another seven industry startups for its Start Path program in order to promote the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology, the firm announced on Nov. 3.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Rapyd Introduces Multi-Currency Treasury Platform
Rapyd, the fintech platform for global payments, payouts and business everywhere, has announced the launch of a multi-currency Treasury Solution, which is reportedly the “first of its kind” for the APAC area. This solution is described as a collection of cash management features/solutions that optimize the cost and...
TechCrunch
Fintecture wants to replace paper checks or manual transfers for B2B payments
“In the U.S., there are still a lot of paper checks. In Europe, it’s mostly transfers and manual reconciliation,” Fintecture co-founder and CEO Faysal Oudmine told me. But this underinvestment in the B2B market is weird as those transactions represent a much larger volume than B2C transactions. That’s because the average B2B transaction is much larger — we are talking about tens of thousands or sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Digital Asset Payments Company StraitsX and Super App Grab Launch Purpose Bound Money
Digital payments in Asia just got a facelift with StraitsX and Grab’s introduction of Purpose Bound Money (PBM) as digital eCommerce vouchers. In a joint press release Wednesday (Nov. 2), both companies announced that they would be testing PBM with 5,000 selected trial participants during the 2022 Singapore Fintech Festival.
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
coingeek.com
Lorien Gamaroff: Bitcoin will power Africa’s digital payments transformation
Satoshi Nakamoto defined Bitcoin on the white paper as a “purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash” for online payments, and it’s this vision that Centbee has been built on. At the Digital Nigeria International Conference, Centbee co-founder Lorien Gamaroff talked about how his company makes easy, fast, and cheap online payments a reality for the 1.4 billion Africans.
technode.global
Thailand’s SCB 10X invests $10M in Singaporean digital asset custodian RakkaR Digital
Thailand-based SCB 10X, the venture investment arm of SCBX group, announced Monday that it has invested $10 million in RakkaR Digital, a Singapore-based institutional-grade digital asset custody platform for institutions powered by Fireblocks. “This investment from SCB 10X and strategic partnership with Fireblocks will help us expand our business in...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News – Kenanga, Ant Group
The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, a Malaysia-based group, has agreed with AntChain Technology Pte, part of China’s Ant Group, to build a Malaysian wealth “Super App.” This agreement follows Kenanga’s memorandum of understanding with AntChain.
crypto-economy.com
Blockchain Gaming Giant Dapper Labs Slashes 22% of Workforce
Dapper Labs Inc., maker of the widely popular blockchain-based virtual trading card game, NBA Top Shots, is laying off nearly 22% of its staff amid company resturcturing. Due to various headwinds such as stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions, the cryptocurrency market has been selling off since the start of 2002. The market turbulence was exacerbated with the collapse of Terra/Luna. The financial predicament has snowballed many crypto companies in a state of despair. Several companies annouced mass lay-offs. Yesterday, Galaxy Digital announced that it might reduce headcount to the tune of nearly 20%.
daystech.org
NOVOMATIC Africa’s new office and VR Showroom – European Gaming Industry News
The Federal Inland Revenue Service of Nigeria (FIRS) has signed an settlement with UK based mostly Fintech firm E-Technologies Global Limited, to assist it modernise its tax assortment system for the digital age. The challenge is the primary of its sort the place a pioneering method to tax assortment, enforcement...
Benzinga
Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2: Blockchain Adoption Can Increase Nigeria's GNP, If...
"Developing countries like Nigeria, if we position ourselves, can increase GDP by at least 0.5 percent, which is almost US$ 25 billion" - Blockchain Summit @ Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2. ABUJA, NG, Oct 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Developing nations like Nigeria stand a chance to benefit from...
