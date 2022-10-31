The planned condos will be part of a four-story building that will also feature retail space in Westlake. (Rendering courtesy Dona Robinson Group) The Dona Robinson Group will bring condos to the Entrada area of Westlake next year. Dona Robinson, executive vice president of the Southlake business, will be offering two- and three-bedroom condos late next year with construction slated to start in January, near Girona Drive and Roses Drive. She said the permits have been approved by the city, and the condos will join townhomes and patio-casita homes the real estate group offers in Westlake. The condos will range from 1,230-2,560 square feet, depending on the unit. There will be underground parking for residents and 10 guest parking spots near CVS Pharmacy. The four-story condos will feature two retail spaces on the first floor that will be at least 6,000 square feet. Robinson said the condos, which have an anticipated starting price above $900,000, are part of a construction phase that features 27 townhomes and 60 patio-casita homes. 214-906-7069. https://westlakeentradaliving.com.

WESTLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO