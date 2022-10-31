Read full article on original website
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
Kroger To Host Grand Reopening The Same Day As H-E-B Plano Opens
November 2 will be a big day for grocery shoppers with the grand opening of H-E-B Plano. But H-E-B is not the only grocery chain with big plans tomorrow. Kroger in Plano and Allen will be hosting a grand reopening of the store on November 2 as well. The stores have recently gone through major remodeling and renovations including upgraded cold-food casings and new flooring. The Kroger stores are located at 1212 East Bethany Drive in Allen and 3305 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, three miles away from the new H-E-B.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PJ’s Coffee to open its first Frisco location
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will open its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road, owner Lauren Elliott said in an email. Construction is expected to finish in mid-December and will open shortly after that. The location will have a drive-thru and serve a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages along with organic tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries. www.pjscoffee.com.
Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff
DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
Christmas Capital of Texas means big business for Grapevine retail district
The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) In the coming weeks, the city of Grapevine will hang thousands of lights and miles of garland to continue its reign as the Christmas Capital of Texas. The city...
Goose at White Rock Valley to bring homes with green energy solutions to Lake Highlands
The 36 single-family-home development expects to start home construction as early as the first quarter of 2023. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Construction is expected to begin on the first Goose at White Rock Valley homes in the first quarter of 2023, according to KD Smith, development associate at StoryBuilt, the design firm behind the Lake Highlands development.
Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures can be found nestled in Argyle neighborhood
Hillwood Communities owns the house where Jim and Crystal Terry operate Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures. At the business, the couple sells treats and trinkets. (Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) When Jim and Crystal Terry moved from Washington state to Texas, they left behind positions as lead pastors at an Assembly of...
Healthy Kids Pediatrics relocates to Frisco Square
Healthy Kids Pediatrics relocated to 5680 Frisco Square Blvd., Ste. 2300, Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Healthy Kids Pediatrics reopened Aug. 8 after relocating to 5680 Frisco Square Blvd., Ste. 2300, Frisco. The medical office closed its previous location at 4851 Legacy Drive, Ste. 301, on Aug. 5, Dr. Deborah Bain said. The office’s services include treatments for mental health, consultation on nutritional supplements and advanced lab testing, according to its website. 972-294-0808. www.healthykidspediatrics.com.
Coffee Truck to Offer Specialty Drinks in Plano Walmart
From specialty drinks to lattes to just a good cup of coffee, The Herbster from Herb’s House will offer something for everyone.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
Home Franchise Concepts moving into Lakeside International Office Center
Home Franchise Concepts entered into a lease agreement at The Lakeside International Office Center. (Courtesy Realty Capital Management LLC) Home Franchise Concepts has entered a lease agreement to move into the Lakeside International Office Center, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Home Franchise Concepts—a direct-to-consumer...
Frisco City Council approves rezoning site in west Frisco for office use
Frisco Planning and Zoning Manager Jonathan Hubbard presented the zoning case to Frisco City Council on Nov. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Part of a planned development in west Frisco was rezoned Nov. 1 to include an office district at the southwest corner of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive. Frisco City...
My French Recipe hosts open house to celebrate grand reopening of Plano cooking studio
Cooking classes at My French Recipe in Plano include sessions on how to make macarons. (Courtesy Ylanite Koppens/Pexels) My French Recipe is holding an open house from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 5 to celebrate the reopening of its Plano cooking studio. Founder and owner Isabel Mota said she started out teaching...
Dona Robinson Group to bring condos to Entrada area of Westlake
The planned condos will be part of a four-story building that will also feature retail space in Westlake. (Rendering courtesy Dona Robinson Group) The Dona Robinson Group will bring condos to the Entrada area of Westlake next year. Dona Robinson, executive vice president of the Southlake business, will be offering two- and three-bedroom condos late next year with construction slated to start in January, near Girona Drive and Roses Drive. She said the permits have been approved by the city, and the condos will join townhomes and patio-casita homes the real estate group offers in Westlake. The condos will range from 1,230-2,560 square feet, depending on the unit. There will be underground parking for residents and 10 guest parking spots near CVS Pharmacy. The four-story condos will feature two retail spaces on the first floor that will be at least 6,000 square feet. Robinson said the condos, which have an anticipated starting price above $900,000, are part of a construction phase that features 27 townhomes and 60 patio-casita homes. 214-906-7069. https://westlakeentradaliving.com.
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
