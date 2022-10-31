Read full article on original website
Related
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
The last solar eclipse of the year can be seen today
A partial solar eclipse will be visible Tuesday afternoon to people in Asia, Africa and Europe. It will be the last one of 2022.
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
scitechdaily.com
Hubble Space Telescope Spies Strange Space Oddities
Two of the galaxies in the galactic triplet Arp 248 — also known as Wild’s Triplet — are seen in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Arp 248 is located approximately 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. The two large spiral galaxies visible in this image — which flank a smaller, unrelated background spiral galaxy — appear to be connected by a luminous bridge. Known as a tidal tail, this elongated stream of stars and interstellar dust was formed by the mutual gravitational attraction of the two foreground galaxies.
Gizmodo
How to Watch the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower
Halley’s Comet won’t be visible for 39 more years, but at least we can enjoy its dust. The annual Orionid meteor shower, a byproduct of Halley’s most recent pass near Earth, has begun. The shower is set to last for the rest of October and the beginning...
CNET
NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Shimmering Star Nursery Hubble Can't See
When the James Webb Space Telescope launched late last year, astronomers bestowed it with an infinite number of missions. I say infinite because the ultimate goal of this engineering marvel is not merely to answer every question we have about the universe. It's to gather cosmic insights so unbelievable we can barely fathom them. To answer questions no mortal human would have thought to ask.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
Halloween Fireballs: Taurid Meteor Shower Expected to Be Insane This Year
We may not get a full moon this year for Halloween, but we could get something even better: a meteor shower. According to reports, the annual Taurid meteor shower is set to appear on the holiday. Per reports from spaceweather.com, the Taurid shower, also known as the Halloween fireballs, is...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
An Impact That Rippled the Surface of Mars Has Deepened a Major Mystery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. NASA’s InSight mission, which landed on Mars in 2018, has spent years gazing into the red planet’s interior by recording “marsquakes” that ripple through this alien world, providing an unprecedented view of its enigmatic subterranean layers.
Mars moon mystery: Strange structures found inside 'fearful' Phobos
Europe's Mars Express spacecraft has peered deep into the subsurface of the Martian moon Phobos, finding unknown structures that could reveal the moon's origin.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Telescope captures the spooky remains of a massive dead star
This 554-million-pixel image from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) VLT Survey Telescope (VST) shows stunning yet somewhat spooky remains of a massive star that exploded in a cosmic catastrophe hundreds of years ago. The star named the Vela supernova remnant, due to its location in the southern constellation Vela, ended...
'Planet Killer' Asteroid Spotted Lurking In Sun's Glare – And It's Heading To Earth
According to astronomers, it's not as apocalyptic as it sounds.
vinlove.net
The photographer discovered that the mountain in Phu Yen is very similar to the famous mountain behind the school in the Doraemon story
Perhaps in each person’s childhood memories, there are memories of the famous Doraemon comic series with the image of the main character’s neighborhood and the mountain behind it. And even on the coast of Vietnam, there is also a mountain that many fans of the series commented on as the image of a mountain in childhood.
Collapsed Arecibo Observatory reveals final 'treasure trove' to defend Earth from asteroids
The study is the largest ever on radar observations of near-Earth asteroids.
WATCH: Incredible Time-Lapse Shows Shooting Stars, Meteors Above Great Sand Dunes National Park
The Orionid meteor shower is widely regarded as the “most radiant” shower of the year. It lived up to its billing and then some earlier this year, as it put on a show across Colorado and around the world last weekend. According to a report from NASA, “The...
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch today will create double sonic booms
The launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) will be a feast for the senses.
wegotthiscovered.com
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech
Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
Fatherly
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0