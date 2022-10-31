Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Patrick, Brittany and Sterling Mahomes out of this world with family Halloween costume
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick, Brittany and Sterling Mahomes have another hit on their hands with their family Halloween costume. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family were out and about trick-or-treating on Halloween night. In 2021, they broke the internet with their adorable 101 Dalmatians family costume....
Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game
Seeking his first NFL win against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with "BOO" across his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Seeking their first road win on Monday Night Football since Oct. 22, 1990...
Cincy Jungle
Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider
The NFL trade deadline has arrived. With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon...
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Tennessee restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has once again tried to spread the love, this time by tipping $1,000 for his meal at a Knoxville, Tennessee, IHOP. "It's my first time in the Ville, going to the game tonight but I don't know the...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
WLWT 5
Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
Which Atlanta sports stars compare to Halloween candy favorites?
Trae Young-Reese’s Pieces, Ronald Acuña Jr. & Ozzie Albies - Twix, Kyle Pitts…? We came up some Halloween candy comps for Atlanta’s top sports starts and we want to hear yours below!
WLWT 5
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, 38, dies
CINCINNATI — A member of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff has died suddenly. Adam Zimmer, an offensive analyst for the Bengals, has died at the age of 38. "Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. "We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us - they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."
Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News
Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
WLWT 5
Remembering Bengals staffer Adam Zimmer
WALTON, Ky. — Adam Zimmer is being remembered as a dedicated coach, friend and loving brother. "I feel very sorry for his family," owner of KellyQ's & Whippers Dairy, Jackie Hunter said. Adam's father, Mike Zimmer, former Minnesota Vikings Coach and former Bengals defensive coordinator, is a frequent customer...
'American Idol' alum Emyrson Flora performs anthem as Browns host Bengals on 'MNF'
CLEVELAND — Emyrson Flora of Reminderville is getting a second chance to perform at a major Cleveland sporting event. The American Idol alum, who finished in the top 10 of the competition earlier this year, is singing the national anthem before the Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football" at FirstEnergy...
