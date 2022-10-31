CINCINNATI — A member of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff has died suddenly. Adam Zimmer, an offensive analyst for the Bengals, has died at the age of 38. "Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. "We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us - they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO