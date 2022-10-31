(Willmar MN-) The two candidates for Mayor of Willmar, Steve Peppin and Doug Reese, agree that a team approach is necessary to try and find more entertainment options in the city. In order to attract young adults and young families, who now seem to have more options than ever to live and work where they want, cities want to have more quality of life amenities. While the "Invest in Willmar" initiative has resulted in improved sports facilities, there is no bowling alley, indoor shooting range or arcade and very few places to see live music. During last week's candidate's forum on KWLM, Doug Reese bemoaned the closing of the Kandi Entertainment Center a few years ago...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO