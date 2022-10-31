ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crosby County Crash

Amarillo man Scott Moore died in an accident early Wednesday morning. The 46-year-old was driving a tractor-trailer in Crosby County on Farm to Market road 193 and drove straight through a curve. He attempted to overcorrect, but the vehicle went over several drainage barriers before stopping in a field, and...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Welcome Home With the Amarillo VA

The Amarillo VA Health Care System invites everyone to their Welcome Home event. The 15th annual drive-thru program will be on the 12th of November from 11 AM to 1 PM. A free lunch will be provided thanks to United Supermarkets, and there will be door prizes, goodies for the kids and pets, and door prizes.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo

Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack

MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
MCLEAN, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Gas Station Shooting

Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Motorcycle vs Car Crash

Amarillo police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 4:19 p.m. Sunday to I-27 and Washington. They say the motorcycle was going southbound on Washington, while a Hyundai SUV was going eastbound on the frontage road of !-27. The 42-year-old man, Ronald W. Barnes, operating...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery

Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Confirmed Animal Attack

The Texas Rangers are joining an investigation into a confirmed animal attack on a McLean woman from over the weekend. Law enforcement officials say on October 29, Gray County officials Were called to the area of Heasley and Kingsley in McLean about a dead body found. Officials say the woman...
MCLEAN, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Pedestrian Hit By Train

A pedestrian is dead following being hit by a train last night. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the accident happened at 9:32 October 31, near 24th Street in Canyon. The victim is identified as Joseph Hoot, he was found dead on the scene, and an autopsy has...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard. Police say one...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after train collision in Canyon

Update: (1:34 p.m.) CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University released a statement in the wake of the Monday night death of student Joseph Hoot, and announced details on counseling outreach to other students. “The West Texas A&M University is saddened today by the death of Joseph Hoot, a senior biology major from Canyon. […]
CANYON, TX

