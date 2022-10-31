Read full article on original website
Waukesha County referendums on ballot confusing some voters
When Waukesha County voters head to the polls many are finding the two referendums on the ballot hard to understand.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Deconstructing the Wisconsin Media’s Deception: How Voters Were Lied to on Paroles
We deconstruct how the Wisconsin media, in partnership with Democrats, created and spread their own narrative to deceive the public about parole. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin media have repeatedly deceived the public about parole numbers. They have falsely reported that hundreds of the paroles were mandatory releases. They...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin’s cash bail system needs to go
As Wisconsin’s midterm elections loom, candidates on the ballot are clarifying their stances on key issues for voters across the state. One subject gaining increasing attention is the state of crime and criminal proceedings. Crime is a common issue on the ballot for voters, particularly for Republicans who notoriously...
Badger Herald
Point-counterpoint: Marijuana legalization in Wisconsin
In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, there are two vastly different views on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers announced if he was reelected he would reintroduce marijuana legalization legislation while Tim Michels is opposed to the idea. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, among others. Should Wisconsin make efforts toward legalizing marijuana or pursue other options?
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
Northridge Mall demo: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings
The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee settlement; former diversity recruiter gets $400K
MILWAUKEE - He sued the City of Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter. The Milwaukee Common Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 – approving a $400,000 settlement payment to Royce Flowers Nash. Nash's attorney said they are happy to have closure – but city leaders say they are not thrilled.
Wisconsin DNR talks well compensation grants
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is trying to help state residents get federal assistance via the American Rescue Plan to clean up their water supplies. With $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the DNR has expanded eligibility requirements for the Well Compensation and Well Abandonment Grant programs. The programs provide financial assistance...
WISN
Judge schedules sentencing for Darrell Brooks on Nov. 15 and 16
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks was in court Monday afternoon to find out when his sentencing hearing will take place. Brooks was convicted Thursday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last November. Those charges included six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Judge Jennifer Dorow started...
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Referendum questions go before Kenosha County voters Nov. 8
Referendum questions on a variety of issues will go before local voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Most are non-binding, designed only to gauge the public’s opinions on issues ranging from legalizing marijuana to golf carts on the roads of Randall. Referendums on town Board staff in Wheatland would be binding, if passed.
Lack of debate casts shadow over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – In a troubling pattern, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional voters won’t hear from their candidates on a debate stage. People will have to learn about them on their own. One candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District chose to stay silent. Tis the season for political advertising. That familiar cadence echoes over the airwaves. Election attack ads inundate…
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISN
Report: Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to step down by end of November
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez told WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott that he expects Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to step down by the end of November. Dodd, Milwaukee’s fifth district alderwoman, was elected in the November 2018 special election and re-elected in April 2020. The...
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
wpr.org
Mandela Barnes to Milwaukee Rotary: Ron Johnson is a 'threat to the stability of this country'
With one week left in Wisconsin's contentious U.S. Senate race, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is telling voters Republican incumbent Ron Johnson is a danger to the state who threatens the stability of the nation. Meanwhile, Johnson has claimed the Barnes is pushing for fundamental change because he doesn't like America.
