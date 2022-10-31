ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Badger Herald

Wisconsin’s cash bail system needs to go

As Wisconsin’s midterm elections loom, candidates on the ballot are clarifying their stances on key issues for voters across the state. One subject gaining increasing attention is the state of crime and criminal proceedings. Crime is a common issue on the ballot for voters, particularly for Republicans who notoriously...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Point-counterpoint: Marijuana legalization in Wisconsin

In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, there are two vastly different views on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers announced if he was reelected he would reintroduce marijuana legalization legislation while Tim Michels is opposed to the idea. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, among others. Should Wisconsin make efforts toward legalizing marijuana or pursue other options?
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee settlement; former diversity recruiter gets $400K

MILWAUKEE - He sued the City of Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter. The Milwaukee Common Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 – approving a $400,000 settlement payment to Royce Flowers Nash. Nash's attorney said they are happy to have closure – but city leaders say they are not thrilled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DNR talks well compensation grants

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is trying to help state residents get federal assistance via the American Rescue Plan to clean up their water supplies. With $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the DNR has expanded eligibility requirements for the Well Compensation and Well Abandonment Grant programs. The programs provide financial assistance...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Judge schedules sentencing for Darrell Brooks on Nov. 15 and 16

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks was in court Monday afternoon to find out when his sentencing hearing will take place. Brooks was convicted Thursday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last November. Those charges included six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Judge Jennifer Dorow started...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Referendum questions go before Kenosha County voters Nov. 8

Referendum questions on a variety of issues will go before local voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Most are non-binding, designed only to gauge the public’s opinions on issues ranging from legalizing marijuana to golf carts on the roads of Randall. Referendums on town Board staff in Wheatland would be binding, if passed.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lack of debate casts shadow over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – In a troubling pattern, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional voters won’t hear from their candidates on a debate stage. People will have to learn about them on their own. One candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District chose to stay silent. Tis the season for political advertising. That familiar cadence echoes over the airwaves. Election attack ads inundate…
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Report: Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to step down by end of November

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez told WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott that he expects Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to step down by the end of November. Dodd, Milwaukee’s fifth district alderwoman, was elected in the November 2018 special election and re-elected in April 2020. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy