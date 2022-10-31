Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Is This Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Kevin Negaard joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" fundraiser. "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" will be a book signing and a showing of the film Field of Dreams, hosted by Wanna Have A Catch.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Musketeers raise $100k for UnityPoint Heath St. Luke's during Pink in the Rink
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are making a huge donation to the oncology services at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's. The Musketeers' "Pink in the Rink" fundraiser this year smashed past records this year netting $100,000. Even an auction of game-worn jerseys set a new record with the last jersey selling for more than $21,000.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
siouxlandnews.com
Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux Center sweeps West Liberty in 3A quarterfinals
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-seeded Sioux Center defeated fifth-seeded West Liberty in the 3A volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "[It was great] starting off and getting that lead," said Sioux Center senior Willow Bleeker. "We play so much better when we're relaxed and so having that lead, we were able to play relaxed and do what we do best."
KLEM
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
Top 10 things to do in Sioux City, according to TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor listed the top 10 things to do in Sioux City, based on travelers' favorite activities and places to visit.
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, stopped in Sioux City. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 in Downtown Sioux City,...
Sioux City Journal
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000
SIOUX CITY -- A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person who bought the ticket at Floyd Food & Fuel, 3241 Floyd Blvd., added the Power Play option, tripling the winnings. The total Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was $825 million.
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors update RAGBRAI vendor licensing
It's still months before the next RAGBRAI route will be announced, but Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are talking steps to increase the likelihood the annual bike ride returns to Sioux City.
Everything to know about the Sioux City Trump rally
The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.
Sioux City Police offer trick or treating tips
Monday was Halloween and kids were ready to go trick or treating around Siouxland.
siouxlandnews.com
North Sioux City holds town hall over airport development plans
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — In North Sioux City, developers updated the community Tuesday night, Nov. 1st on plans to expand and transform Graham Airport. The Graham Airpark development includes office space and an expanded air facility capable of serving private jets like those used by corporate executives. The...
siouxlandnews.com
INTERVIEW: Gov. Pete Ricketts on biggest accomplishments, regrets, and what's next
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — On October 27th during a stop in South Sioux City for the state tourism awards, Siouxland News Anchor Katie Copple sat down with Governor Pete Ricketts to discuss his final days in office, his favorite memories from his 8 years in Lincoln, his biggest regrets looking back, and what is next after his time leading the state comes to an end. Here's their conversation:
