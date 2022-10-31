Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since January 2016.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B after no one wins Monday’s top prize
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has rolled over again after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Halloween drawing. The estimated top prize for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, the lottery said in a news release early Tuesday.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
Powerball jackpot approaches world record amount after no winner on Wednesday
The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.5 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. It’s now the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
Powerball results live — Jackpot jumps to $1.2billion ahead of tonight’s drawing – see what time to check numbers
ONE lucky winner could claim the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history tonight. The Powerball jackpot has reached a whopping $1.2billion, and the winning numbers will be drawn live tonight at 11pm ET on the lottery's website. Meanwhile, the winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59,...
