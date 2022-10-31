ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B after no one wins Monday’s top prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has rolled over again after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Halloween drawing. The estimated top prize for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, the lottery said in a news release early Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ValueWalk

These Are The States Sending Relief Payments In November

Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, inflation has remained close to a 40-year high. However, with no immediate inflation relief from the federal government, many states are sending or will send inflation relief payments to residents this month. Detailed below are the states sending relief payments in November. Ashva...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy