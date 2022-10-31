ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

mississippiscoreboard.com

Germantown’s Madison Booker Starts Off Season With Wins Over Vicksburg And Brandon, Looks To Lead Lady Mavs To First State Championship In School History

Germantown High’s Madison Booker decided on her college choice – former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns – in September, and now the 6-foot-1 All-American senior guard has turned her attention to trying to lead her Lady Mavs to their first state championship in school history.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
momcollective.com

Why I Choose to Raise My Family in Memphis

Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. The most beautiful land in the world!. I could have chosen anywhere in the world to raise my family, but we chose Memphis and it chose us! The soul that is weaved throughout the people, food, and music makes for an undeniable culture like no other. Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River and filled with historical significance, why wouldn’t I choose Memphis?
MEMPHIS, TN
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN

