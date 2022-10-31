Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s Madison Booker Starts Off Season With Wins Over Vicksburg And Brandon, Looks To Lead Lady Mavs To First State Championship In School History
Germantown High’s Madison Booker decided on her college choice – former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns – in September, and now the 6-foot-1 All-American senior guard has turned her attention to trying to lead her Lady Mavs to their first state championship in school history.
U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
Mid-South residents take shot at winning $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
MEMPIS, Tenn. — $1.2 billion was up for grabs Wednesday and people across the Mid-South lined up to get their tickets. FOX13 examined the odds of winning and spoke to some of the dreamers in line. Having looked at the numbers, your chance of winning the Powerball lottery is...
momcollective.com
Why I Choose to Raise My Family in Memphis
Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. The most beautiful land in the world!. I could have chosen anywhere in the world to raise my family, but we chose Memphis and it chose us! The soul that is weaved throughout the people, food, and music makes for an undeniable culture like no other. Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River and filled with historical significance, why wouldn’t I choose Memphis?
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
Woman Organizes The Murder Of Her NBA Star Ex-Husband Amid Money Troubles
Lorenzen Wright was a bonafide hometown hero in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played for the Grizzlies basketball team. Despite his fame and the fortune he made as an NBA player, it would take years before his killers paid for their crimes. Born Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright in 1975, he spent his...
localmemphis.com
Brittany 'Dottie' Moore | Whitehaven native makes music around the world, faces adversity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brittany “Dottie” Moore is a Memphis native who is currently on tour with singer Ella Mai. "You stand there and the first couple of seconds, you’re in the room," Moore said. "Then, you’re gone. You know I’m gone in another atmosphere."
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Holiday Food Bank kicks off to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November 1 marks the beginning of the annual Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank. The food bank your needs help making sure families in need get enough food this holiday season. “People want to see turkeys, they want to see stuffing,...
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
‘It’s crushing’: Diesel fuel prices drive up cost of goods in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A diesel fuel shortage across the United States continues to drive up the cost of goods and groceries in Memphis. “It’s crushing,” said Marcus Campbell, a driver from Jacksonville Florida. “(Prices) are high. I can say it’s affecting my company really bad right now.”
localmemphis.com
South Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
WALB 10
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Ever since the Mighty Mississippi River reduced to a trickle of its former self, it’s revealed a plethora of lost wonders. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 1990s, according to Captain William...
