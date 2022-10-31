Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Digital Trends
This 14-inch HP laptop is a bargain at $199 at Walmart today
If most of the laptop deals that you’re seeing today are still too expensive, here’s one that’s very affordable — the HP 14 Laptop for just $199 from Walmart, after a $50 discount to its original price of $249. We’re not sure how long this device will be available for this price though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you should add the laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Samsung The Frame TV just hit lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal
Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Samsung The Frame dropping to a new lowest ever price thanks to a $500 discount.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Android Authority
Heavy Google searchers just got a great new Chrome feature
A new Chrome feature will eliminate the need to go back and forth between websites and search results. Google has released a few new features for its Chrome browser. The latest version of Chrome puts your search results in a convenient side panel. Google also announced a price tracking feature...
Phone Arena
Pixel 7's extended weather for At a Glance is rolling out now to the Pixel 6 series
Google is not shy about adding features found on its latest Pixel model to older Pixel devices. Of course, the particular feature has to work just as well on the older handset which is probably why the Pixel 6 series isn't getting Face Unlock; the Tensor 2 chipset is needed for the facial recognition system to work and the Pixel 6 line is powered by the first-generation Tensor SoC.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 – respectable upgrades, but will the Galaxy S23 crush them? Here's why I'm excited for it, no matter what
We just recently reviewed the flippin' cool Motorola RAZR 2022, and a few months back – one of my favorite phones ever, and an absolute Android powerhouse – the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or just a casual consumer, it's hard to deny that...
Phone Arena
Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price
Just how low can a decent Android phone go this holiday season? $300? $250? $150? Even less? Some of you may not expect to be able to get much for a little over 100 bucks in this day and age... or even find such a dirt-cheap product at a major US retailer to begin with, but the Moto G Power (2021) is here to redefine your expectations and push the boundaries of "modern" ultra-affordable handsets.
Android Authority
Google defends its Pixel Watch 24-hour battery life claim with detailed stats
We now know the test Google put the Pixel Watch through to get its 24-hour rating. Google claims the Pixel Watch offers 24 hours worth of battery life. To back up its claims, Google published a page on its support site showing how it managed to squeeze out 24 hours.
Phone Arena
The big-battery Moto G 5G (2022) is Motorola's latest mid-ranger to score a Black Friday discount
If you're a fan of budget-friendly mid-end Android phones in general or Moto-branded devices in particular, odds are you've already chosen your early holiday bargain from the roughly half a dozen Motorolas deeply discounted by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon over the last week or so. If the...
Android Authority
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
Android Authority
Pixel 7 Pro "barely" survives durability test
If you like it, you should put a case on it. YouTuber JerryRigEverything performed his famous torture test on the Pixel 7 Pro. He noted that the phone “barely'” survived. The camera bump of the phone is highly prone to scratches, and the phone suffered a slight break during the bend test.
Android Authority
The DMA could force Apple to change how iMessage and other services operate
The rules in the DMA are scheduled to apply starting early next year. The EU’s Digital Markets Act is going into its six-month implementation phase. If a company is identified as a “gatekeeper,” it will be forced to open up its services and platform. These rules could...
daystech.org
The iPhone SE 4’s bigger screen might not be quite as big as rumored
The subsequent iPhone SE was rumored to get a 6.1-inch display screen, however Apple has reportedly not but determined whether or not it needs to go that far. According to a brand new report, Apple would possibly as a substitute select to go along with a 5.7-inch display screen as a substitute,
Android Authority
Samsung wants an S Pen slot on its future foldables
The company also apparently wants lighter designs, better cameras, and a smaller display crease. Samsung is reportedly aiming to bring an S Pen slot to its future foldables. The company listed this as one of several challenges in a meeting with suppliers. Other hurdles to address include thinner and lighter...
iPhone 15 to continue using 5G Qualcomm modems rather than Apple’s own chips
The iPhone 15 series should deliver a few notable changes next year. Apple should make the switch to USB-C on all models. Moreover, the Pro Max variant should be called iPhone 15 Ultra and feature a periscope lens. But these are just rumors at this time. What seems more certain is Apple’s 5G Qualcomm modem choice for the iPhone 15 series.
Android Authority
How to cancel BET Plus on any device
Thankfully, it's easy to cancel the service. BET Plus is a streaming service owned by Paramount, and it’s an online extension of the African-American-themed BET cable network. It offers classic shows and movies from its network and other sources, plus new and original movies and shows that are exclusive to the service. If you’re already subscribed to it and think it’s not worth its $9.99 a month price tag, here’s how to cancel BET Plus.
Comments / 0