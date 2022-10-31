Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Gilmer FFA team captures national spotlight
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A group of students representing Gilmer County High School brought home high honors last weekend from a national FFA competition in Indianapolis. The team, made up of six students, five of whom graduated from the school last spring and are now attending college, finished second in the national leadership competition for parliamentary procedure. Participants are judged on their ability to exercise the skills of running a business meeting following the parameters of Roberts Rules of Order.
Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night
The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
Times Gazette
Maternity care deserts in America
What prompts me to write about maternity care when expectations around this column probably veer towards something to do with global affairs? Actually, several things. First, a story several weeks ago about the announcement that Highland District Hospital would be discontinuing obstetrics services for expectant mothers, referring such services elsewhere. Births at the hospital stopped as of Aug. 21, 2022.
Comments / 0