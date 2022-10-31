Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Vols vs. Dawgs: How you can help beat Georgia off the field
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the players have Georgia covered on the field, Vol fans are being asked to help take a win off the field. The two teams are competing to see whose fans can donate the most diapers to benefit Helping Mamas. Both sides are also being represented; ESPN anchor and University of Georgia alum Elle Duncan is rooting for the Dawgs, while University of Tennessee alum and ESPN The Magazine senior writer Ryan McGee is representing the Vols.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper voted USA TODAY SEC Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth-year Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three Lady Vols have been named to the media organization’s Preseason All-SEC teams. USA TODAY named Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
atozsports.com
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee star QB Hendon Hooker has signed a new NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville. The popular car business and Hooker posted the partnership on their social media accounts. “We couldn’t be more pleased to work with Hendon Hooker, who is both a tremendous person and...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
wvlt.tv
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Josh Dobbs talks about 2016 Hail Mary
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
247Sports
Rick Barnes: Tennessee has the best fanbase in the country
Rick Barnes has coached all over the country during his 36-year head coaching career. The North Carolina native has coached the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and many more. Yet, out of all those schools, it's Tennessee that he thinks has the best fanbase in the country. "I’m...
wvlt.tv
Vols success spells big prices at ticket office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols continue to rack up wins in a football season for the ages, ticket prices are getting hefty. The ticket price to get in the door is more than $600 for the Vols game Saturday against Georgia. ”There’s like five to 10 years of...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
Johnson City Press
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
247Sports
Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches
Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
wvlt.tv
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
wvlt.tv
Report: Ticket price for TN-UGA game more than $600, breaks record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The tickets to get into the Tennessee-Georgia football game in Athens on Saturday will cost a pretty penny. Visitors wanting to see No. 1 Tennessee take on No. 3 Georgia inside Sanford Stadium will have to pay $626, according to TickPick. The price marks the tickets as the most expensive for a college football regular season game on record to date, the company shared.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
athleticbusiness.com
Tennessee Sideline Reporter Fired After Her Racist Tweets Resurface
A University of Tennessee sideline reporter has been fired after social media posts from eight years ago resurfaced wherein she used the N-word. Kasey Funderburg has reportedly stepped down after old tweets surfaced in which she allegedly used the racial slur. Just moments before Funderburg was exposed, she had called...
