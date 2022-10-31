ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?

We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire

Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon

The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire

Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
FanSided

FanSided

