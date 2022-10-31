Read full article on original website
Chris Doering hesitates about Lane Kiffin to Auburn, submits him for another SEC West possibility
Chris Doering has heard the rumors of Lane Kiffin possibly getting the Auburn job, but that’s not something he would endorse out of the gate. Speaking on the “Zach Gelb Show” Doering explained his reasoning. “That’s an interesting thought, I’ve heard other people talk about down the...
Deion Sanders all ‘Primetime’ when asked about being linked to Auburn head coaching vacancy
A day after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin, Deion Sanders - considered a potential candidate for the job - was asked if he had been contacted by the Tigers. “I’ve heard from the Tigers ... Jackson State Tigers,” Sanders quipped during his weekly press conference. “I thought you was talking about Jackson State, my bad. Freudian slip.”
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Bryan Harsin, former Auburn head football coach, releases first statement after being fired
Just over 24 hours after Harsin was fired, he released a lengthy statement.
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?
We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
Auburn football fans hope star Pike Road RB follows Lane Kiffin to AU from Ole Miss
Auburn football fans are hoping Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins will follow his Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who is rumored to be the top name to watch in the Tigers’ head coaching search, to the Plains following the 2022 season. Said search is now in progress...
Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire
Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire
Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M
Auburn’s final SEC home game of the season will take place under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday the full slate of games for Nov. 12, with Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M receiving a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the Plains. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
