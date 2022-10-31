Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
The Tennessee Titans' defense has looked dominant. How will it handle Patrick Mahomes?
Coming off one of their best defensive performances in a decade, the Tennessee Titans now have to deal with the NFL's most prolific offense. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night (7:20 p.m., NBC). Coach Mike Vrabel's squad has played some of the best defense in football over the course of a five-game winning streak, allowing just 15.2 points per game. This culminated in Sunday's 17-10 win over Houston as the Titans only allowed 161 yards of total offense, their fewest in a single game since 2010.
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
NBC Sports
Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it
Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
NBC Sports
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Tennessee had a numbers of non-participants and limited players, while Kansas City had just one of each. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. DT Derrick...
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
NBC Sports
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
Tennessee Titans waive DB Ugo Amadi from 53-man roster, have open spot
The Tennessee Titans have waived defensive back Ugo Amadi from their 53-man roster, the team announced Monday. Amadi played in two games for the Titans this season, making five tackles. He's been inactive the past five games. The Titans acquired Amadi in a trade before the season. Amadi played prep football at Overton High in Nashville but is originally from Canada.
NBC Sports
Mitchell 'excited' for return after bye to new 49ers backfield
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell has always targeted the game after the bye week for his return to the 49ers’ lineup. Now, he said he feels even greater excitement with the way his teammates finished their Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “I’m excited,” he...
NBC Sports
Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut Trysten Hill
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Halloween loss vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After an offensive outpouring against the Falcons last week the Bengals struggled to get going against the Browns on Monday Night Football. The Bengals were marching downfield on their first possession, but the drive came to an end when Myles Garrett tipped Joe Burrow’s pass and it was picked off by Browns cornerback A.J. Green. The Bengals had a fumble and four punts on five of their next six possessions.
NBC Sports
Titans expect Ryan Tannehill to practice Wednesday
When Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked Monday about quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s outlook for playing this week, he said the team would know more Wednesday because they would see if Tannehill could get on the practice field. Vrabel offered an update ahead of the team’s first practice session...
Yardbarker
Vrabel on QB Situation: Wait Until Wednesday
Even Malik Willis didn’t know very much ahead of time that he would be the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback Sunday at Houston. "Probably when you all found out,” Willis said about when he was informed. That, of course, was on Saturday. A similar scenario could play out...
NBC Sports
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
NBC Sports
Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report
Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday. Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three...
