Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
thecomeback.com
Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles
The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CBS Sports has biggest question for UNC basketball program in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 college basketball season beginning in under a week, it’s go time for programs across the country. For the UNC basketball program, the expectations are very high coming off a Final Four run a year ago. But like every team, there are question marks surrounding the roster. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles wrote on every top 10 team going into the season. And for the UNC basketball program, his biggest question with them is the production off the bench. Here is what Pereles wrote on the Tar Heels’ and what his concern is with the roster outside of that starting five: North Carolina...
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"
Draymond Green has a clear idea of why the Warriors have started with a losing record.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James is the son of legendary superstar LeBron James, currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School. He is currently a four-star recruit, and a lot of people believe that he will become a solid NBA player. However, it seems as though Bronny James may need some time to develop...
Auburn selects familiar ex-player as interim head coach
The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
It's Time For A Change With Drew Pyne And Tommy Rees
Notre Dame's staff needs to take a different approach with Drew Pyne if it wants to get him going
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
College Gameday took a trip to Jackson, MS to check out Deion Sanders and the HBCU pulled in big numbers for ESPN. The post Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jerome Bettis Jr. Headed Back To Notre Dame For Another Visit
Notre Dame is hosting 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. for its matchup against Clemson
Mack Brown on Impact of Drake Maye, Winning on Recruiting: 'We're Having Some Kids Call Us Back'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Amid all the hype, touchdowns, miraculous throws, and wealth of potential of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, there is an intriguing side effect of what a player like Maye can do for a football program. During his Monday press conference, UNC head coach Mack Brown volunteered an interesting tidbit about the impact that the play of Maye and UNC's season is having on recruiting.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Previewing multiple commitments this week
As arguably the busiest and most chaotic two months of the recruiting calendar kick off ahead of the Early Signing Period, things are beginning to heat up. That includes five coveted prospects — including one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects — deciding between some of the country’s top programs over the next few days. With the help of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), we’ll preview each of the expected announcements.
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
Duke product earns first start of season for Clippers
Duke basketball alum Luke Kennard owned the NBA's best shooting percentage from downtown (44.9) last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and finished runner-up in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. But on Monday night, the 26-year-old lefty sharpshooter's stat line resembled ...
saturdaytradition.com
George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Rams-Panthers trade offer
The NFL trade deadline is approaching rapidly. Big moves featuring notable players have already been made as teams look to load up for a playoff run. Tuesday we learned that there was one player that was almost dealt away for a big package but his team declined the offer. Carolina...
Adam & Ross Talk UNC Injuries, Replacements, Drake Maye, & Virginia Game
The story out of the Kenan Football Center on Monday afternoon was the loss of jack Noah Taylor, power end Desmond Evans, and running back Caleb Hood for the season. The news on Taylor broke at the beginning of Monday's press conference. An email from a UNC spokesman at 2:11 pm released the news about Evans and Hood. The Tar Heels are now down two more defensive line starters and their starting running back.
2022-23 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Season Expectations and Predictions
The season is finally one week away and the Virginia Tech Hokies will get a chance to put a tough football season on the back burner and focus on the ACC Champions Men’s basketball team defending their title. The roster has gone through some changes with Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, David N’Guessan, and John Ojiako moving on but this could be the Hokies deepest roster in recent memory with depth at every position. In this article, I will highlight players, expectations for the team and individual players, and the VTScoop team will give some predictions on how we think the season will turn out.
Ricky Proehl Named Wake Forest’s 2022 ACC Football Legend
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wake Forest football alum and two-time Super Bowl champion, Ricky Proehl, will be honored as Wake Forest's ACC Legend this year at a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 in Charlotte. In a statement to Wake Forest Athletics on being recognized for this honor Proehl said, “I am...
