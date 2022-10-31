ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports has biggest question for UNC basketball program in 2022-23

With the 2022-23 college basketball season beginning in under a week, it’s go time for programs across the country. For the UNC basketball program, the expectations are very high coming off a Final Four run a year ago. But like every team, there are question marks surrounding the roster. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles wrote on every top 10 team going into the season. And for the UNC basketball program, his biggest question with them is the production off the bench. Here is what Pereles wrote on the Tar Heels’ and what his concern is with the roster outside of that starting five: North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Mack Brown on Impact of Drake Maye, Winning on Recruiting: 'We're Having Some Kids Call Us Back'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Amid all the hype, touchdowns, miraculous throws, and wealth of potential of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, there is an intriguing side effect of what a player like Maye can do for a football program. During his Monday press conference, UNC head coach Mack Brown volunteered an interesting tidbit about the impact that the play of Maye and UNC's season is having on recruiting.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Previewing multiple commitments this week

As arguably the busiest and most chaotic two months of the recruiting calendar kick off ahead of the Early Signing Period, things are beginning to heat up. That includes five coveted prospects — including one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects — deciding between some of the country’s top programs over the next few days. With the help of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), we’ll preview each of the expected announcements.
GEORGIA STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product earns first start of season for Clippers

Duke basketball alum Luke Kennard owned the NBA's best shooting percentage from downtown (44.9) last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and finished runner-up in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. But on Monday night, the 26-year-old lefty sharpshooter's stat line resembled ...
DURHAM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment

George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Rams-Panthers trade offer

The NFL trade deadline is approaching rapidly. Big moves featuring notable players have already been made as teams look to load up for a playoff run. Tuesday we learned that there was one player that was almost dealt away for a big package but his team declined the offer. Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Adam & Ross Talk UNC Injuries, Replacements, Drake Maye, & Virginia Game

The story out of the Kenan Football Center on Monday afternoon was the loss of jack Noah Taylor, power end Desmond Evans, and running back Caleb Hood for the season. The news on Taylor broke at the beginning of Monday's press conference. An email from a UNC spokesman at 2:11 pm released the news about Evans and Hood. The Tar Heels are now down two more defensive line starters and their starting running back.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

2022-23 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Season Expectations and Predictions

The season is finally one week away and the Virginia Tech Hokies will get a chance to put a tough football season on the back burner and focus on the ACC Champions Men’s basketball team defending their title. The roster has gone through some changes with Keve Aluma, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, David N’Guessan, and John Ojiako moving on but this could be the Hokies deepest roster in recent memory with depth at every position. In this article, I will highlight players, expectations for the team and individual players, and the VTScoop team will give some predictions on how we think the season will turn out.
BLACKSBURG, VA
