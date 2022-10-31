ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

What national media are saying about the 5-3 Seahawks after Week 8 win

After they beat the six-win Giants on Sunday, it is no longer much of a debate whether the Seahawks are among the NFC's best teams through eight weeks. Behind quarterback Geno Smith, they're also "simply the best story in the NFL this season," Times columnist Larry Stone writes. “This is...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks overreactions to win over New York Giants

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants this week. Seattle sits atop NFC West by a full game. Their surprising season continues. This week the Seahawks got a pleasant surprise from an unlikely source. The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New York football Giants on Sunday. It was a battle...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

XFL reveals team names and logos, including Seattle Sea Dragons

The XFL will be attempting its third installment of spring football starting next February, and once again, Seattle will have a team. And on Monday, the league unveiled all eight team names and logos, including that of the Seattle Sea Dragons. “Seattle, get excited and get loud for your Sea...
SEATTLE, WA
WJTV 12

“Greatest punter of all time”: Golden Eagle great Ray Guy dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the passing of Ray Guy, who died on Thursday, Nov. 3 following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Considered by many as the “greatest punter of all time,” Guy took the final step of his football journey by being elected into the Pro Football […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

