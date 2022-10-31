Read full article on original website
How to Complete the Photozomb Challenge in Overwatch 2
Overwatch's popular Halloween event has recently been brought back for Overwatch 2 during the holiday season. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns with a twist with the debut of Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a handful of challenges for players to complete. One particular challenge the Photozomb has been annoying players. Here is a quick guide on how to complete it.
FIFA 23 85+ TOTW Upgrade: How to Complete
FIFA 23 85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC went live Oct. 31 during the Out of Position promotion. Team of the Week cards are released each Wednesday in FIFA Ultimate Team. These cards reflect the best performing players from around the world. TOTW cards also make up the player pool for FUT Champions rewards each weekend. EA Sports has released multiple TOTW Upgrade SBCs during this game cycle so far, but this latest release should give players a chance to pack some of the best items in the game.
FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage Release Date
FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage release date remains unknown as fans prepare for the next UEFA themed promotion. Team of the Group Stage is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion celebrating the best performing players from UEFA competition group stages. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. It is one of the staples of the FUT calendar, but its release date remains a mystery.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack: How to Vote, Listen, Songs
The FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack debate is now live giving fans a chance to cast their voices toward the best soundtrack songs of all time. FIFA soundtracks are an iconic part of the franchise's history. Fans of the franchise can relate specific titles to songs that were on the soundtrack. While each game boasts a new soundtrack, EA Sports is curating the Ultimate Soundtrack for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. And, the company is letting fans speak on what songs should be included.
FIFA 23 Team of the Week 7: Best Players, FUT Champions Player Picks
FIFA 23 Team of the Week 7 went live Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. ET. Team of the Week (TOTW) 7 isn't as spectacular as last week's release, but there are some player items that stand out as sought after for upcoming FUT Champions rewards. Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane leads the way as both the highest rated and best player in the squad. He'll be the chase card for the next week outside of any other promotional items available or yet to be added to packs.
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Release Date: When is it?
Wondering when Ranked Play is set to go live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with just about every popular multiplayer shooter these days, a competitive ranked mode is almost a must-have, especially with the complaints of skill-based matchmaking remaining to be as loud as they've ever been in gaming. Having a ranked mode goes a long way towards improving the experiences of both casual and "sweaty" players alike, as long as it's implemented properly, of course.
3 Legends That Counter Catalyst in Apex Legends
Catalyst is the newest legend in Apex Legends and will be added to the game on Nov. 1. While she is not officially out, her abilities have been shown. Catalyst has been described as the ultimate counter to legends who can scan out enemy positions, like Bloodhound or Seer, leaving many players to wonder who in the roster would be a good counter to Catalyst.
How to Get Overwatch League Skins 2022
Looking to get some new skins as part of the Overwatch League 2022 Playoffs and Grand Finals? Here's what you need to know. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2022, Overwatch fans are in for a full week of Playoffs and Grand Finals as part of the Overwatch League 2022. As always, this means there are some hot rewards and in-game perks to claim by watching along. This year, fans can earn Overwatch League home and away skins for all heroes, including the three newest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko.
World Cup 2022 team guides part 2: Netherlands
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
Are There Prestiges in Modern Warfare 2?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Prestiging is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
