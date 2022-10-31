Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Monongah middle schoolers learn about gravity with help from fire departments
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongah Middle School received some help from the Monongah and Shinnston fire departments to learn about gravity on Tuesday. Pumpkins were dropped in the school’s parking lot from the fire truck’s ladder as part of the student’s math and science lessons. Below are...
WDTV
October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
Mon County Schools to begin using electric school bus
Monongalia County Schools will begin using a fully-electric school bus as part of the West Virginia GreenPower Launch All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project.
Daily Athenaeum
Students escorted off PRT tracks after technical issue
More than a dozen WVU students were escorted off the PRT on Wednesday afternoon following a technical issue, according to school officials. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the group of students was escorted off the tracks at the Beechurst Station downtown, said Shauna Johnson, director of news communications for University Relations.
WDTV
Braxton County Schools address safety concerns following threats
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Braxton County Board of Education met Tuesday night to address safety concerns after dealing with two school threats within the last month. The threats made included a bomb threat, which Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Combs said was handled according to protocol. She says the other...
WDTV
Mon County students getting rides on electric bus for next 6 weeks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon County is testing out a new electric school bus. On Tuesday, bus drivers and first responders got to see firsthand what the bus is like. The wheels on the electric bus will be going round and round, at least for the next 6 weeks in Mon County.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It was fuzzy’: WVU students, parents report unclean conditions in Summit Hall
Shortly after moving into Summit Hall this year, freshman Ayla Elmore noticed a strange discoloration in the corners of her dorm room. She then contacted university health officials concerned it was mold because it continued to increase in size each day. “It was fuzzy,” Elmore said. “It was just...
WDTV
Morgantown 311 to make submitting citizen requests easier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown is launching an app that lets residents know what is going on in their neighborhood. Morgantown 311 will help citizens request assistance regarding an issue they notice in the city. “A citizen can submit requests for issues and concerns. Such as potholes,...
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
WDTV
I-79 rest area facilities to close for the rest of the week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - I-79 rest area facilities in Harrison County are set to close late Wednesday night and be closed for the rest of the week. The restroom facilities at the rest areas both northbound and southbound on I-79 at mile marker 123 will close at midnight on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WDTV
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose, 95, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem. She was born April 6, 1927, in Fairview, the daughter of the late Luther and Auda (Toothman) Gump. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Postlewait and her...
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about how...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Spike in RSV cases
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Edgar Petras talks about the spike children’s hospitals are with in RSV cases. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
WDTV
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
WDTV
Growing concerns for trick or treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
WDTV
Patricia Joyce Helmick
Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
WDTV
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
Tickets on sale for Celebration of Lights in Marion County
The 15th annual Celebration of Lights is returning to Pleasant Valley in Marion County, and advance tickets are now on sale.
WDTV
WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
Comments / 0