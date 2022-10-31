ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
Students escorted off PRT tracks after technical issue

More than a dozen WVU students were escorted off the PRT on Wednesday afternoon following a technical issue, according to school officials. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the group of students was escorted off the tracks at the Beechurst Station downtown, said Shauna Johnson, director of news communications for University Relations.
Braxton County Schools address safety concerns following threats

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Braxton County Board of Education met Tuesday night to address safety concerns after dealing with two school threats within the last month. The threats made included a bomb threat, which Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Combs said was handled according to protocol. She says the other...
Morgantown 311 to make submitting citizen requests easier

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown is launching an app that lets residents know what is going on in their neighborhood. Morgantown 311 will help citizens request assistance regarding an issue they notice in the city. “A citizen can submit requests for issues and concerns. Such as potholes,...
I-79 rest area facilities to close for the rest of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - I-79 rest area facilities in Harrison County are set to close late Wednesday night and be closed for the rest of the week. The restroom facilities at the rest areas both northbound and southbound on I-79 at mile marker 123 will close at midnight on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose

Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose, 95, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem. She was born April 6, 1927, in Fairview, the daughter of the late Luther and Auda (Toothman) Gump. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Postlewait and her...
Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about how...
Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
Growing concerns for trick or treat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
Patricia Joyce Helmick

Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders

Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
MORGANTOWN, WV

