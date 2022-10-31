ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh Talk Tunnel Incident At Media Availabilities

The head coaches at Michigan and Michigan State each read statements about the incident at their weekly press conferences...

Both head football coaches at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University had prepared statements regarding the post-game incident that occurred in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

Video footage of their statements can be viewed below.

Mel Tucker:

Jim Harbaugh:

Video of Harbaugh's comments was provided by Sports Illustrated's WolverineDigest .

Spartan Nation will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as they become available.

