OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO