ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’

A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy