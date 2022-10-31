Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Too Extreme”? Michigan Political Catch Phrase Gets Roasted Online
It's the catchphrase of the midterm elections, with both sides calling the other extreme, and now a GR humor group is roasting the slogan, and churning out some funny, but true memes. It Turns Out The "Too Confusing, Too Extreme" Slogan Can Be Applied To Anything. Liberals and Conservatives alike...
Grand Haven church illustrates gun violence with tombstone display
Murders and suicides involving guns seem to be increasing across the state and country. One church in Grand Haven has made it their mission to make people realize the full scope of the issue.
Fox17
Donations, volunteers needed for community Thanksgiving banquet in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland nonprofit is reaching out for donations to ensure everyone in the community has a Thanksgiving meal this year. The Great Thanksgiving Banquet is scheduled to be held at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 23 starting at 6 p.m. Gateway Mission says...
Tudor Dixon, other GOP candidates rally in Grand Rapids
Tudor Dixon and three other GOP names on the ballot are working to win their respective elections and reinstate Republican leadership statewide.
Grand Rapids neighborhood association battles business noise for five years.
The people in this neighborhood say the noise coming from Hearthside Foods is louder when they're trying to sleep.
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.
wgvunews.org
‘Shoppes on Sherman’ development part of Muskegon Heights’ new vision
For the first time in over 30-years a new mixed-use development is being constructed in Muskegon Heights, as officials say--- it’s all part of a bigger plan to transform the city’s identity. It’s called, “Shoppes on Sherman,” and it’s a new, $4.5 million development located at the corner...
Kent County awarded $2.5M in quest to end youth homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Kent County homelessness coalition is the recipient of a nearly $2.5 million grant in an effort to end youth homelessness. The grant, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was given to the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness. The...
Detroit News
'Rapid surge' of respiratory virus cases boosts kid hospitalizations in Michigan
A historic high in cases of the upper respiratory virus RSV has resulted in a spike in hospitalizations of children in Michigan, pushing some hospitals near capacity for patients in pediatric beds. The 234-bed Corewell Health West Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids has been running about 90% to...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
Whitmer rallies supporters in Muskegon Heights as polls tighten in governor race
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Whitmer Campaign rallied supporters in Muskegon Heights alongside a slate of other prominent democratic hopefuls Tuesday morning. The appearance, a leg of the campaign’s ‘Getting Things Done Tour,’ saw dozens of supporters, staffers and community leaders in attendance. Whitmer, introduced by...
Craig’s Cruisers West Michigan locations sold to out-of-state company
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers locations are now under the ownership of a Missouri-based family entertainment center company. The company, Five Star Parks and Attractions, announced the sale Wednesday, Nov. 2, of the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon Craig’s Cruisers locations. “We’re big...
newyorkbeacon.com
Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’
A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
Muskegon Heights Academy asks for more time to submit plan to address teacher shortages
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – The Muskegon Heights Academy System board has asked for more time to come up with a plan of action to address ongoing school staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. On Oct. 12, the academy system board requested a 30-day extension to submit...
Read judge’s full ruling in ex-Grand Rapids police officer’s fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After two days of testimony, Grand Rapids District Judge Nicholas Ayoub on Monday, Oct. 31, ordered former Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr to stand trial on a second-degree murder charge in Patrick Lyoya’s killing. Schurr, 31, shot and killed Lyoya, 26, on April...
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
