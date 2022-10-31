ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Flurry of campaign appearances continues in New York governor's race

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgxYW_0itG37Om00

Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin were back on the campaign trail Monday, as the countdown continues to New York's gubernatorial election.

Hochul attended an anti-gun-violence event at the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in Harlem just before noon.

The governor hit Zeldin hard on his gun policies, focusing on recent comments that "there should be trained, armed, school resource officers."

After casting her ballot in Buffalo on Saturday, Hochul made a total of 14 campaign appearances over the weekend, including a stop on Sunday with First Lady Jill Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams at her side.

Meantime, Zeldin was joined Monday afternoon by the Republican governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, at a get-out-the-vote rally in Westchester County. The event was being held at the American Legion Hall on Garrigan Avenue in Thornwood.

The congressman brought out another governor -- George Pataki, the last Republican to be elected statewide in the state -- to warm up the crowd before Youngkin emerged.

It comes after yet another high-profile Republican governor, Ron DeSantis of Florida, campaigned with Zeldin over the weekend at a rally on Long Island that attracted thousands of supporters.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News special: Sandy 10 years later

Eyewitness News is taking a look at some of the lessons learned from Superstorm Sandy after the storm served as a wake-up call across the area.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy