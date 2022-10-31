Flurry of campaign appearances continues in New York governor's race

Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin were back on the campaign trail Monday, as the countdown continues to New York's gubernatorial election.

Hochul attended an anti-gun-violence event at the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in Harlem just before noon.

The governor hit Zeldin hard on his gun policies, focusing on recent comments that "there should be trained, armed, school resource officers."

After casting her ballot in Buffalo on Saturday, Hochul made a total of 14 campaign appearances over the weekend, including a stop on Sunday with First Lady Jill Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams at her side.

Meantime, Zeldin was joined Monday afternoon by the Republican governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, at a get-out-the-vote rally in Westchester County. The event was being held at the American Legion Hall on Garrigan Avenue in Thornwood.

The congressman brought out another governor -- George Pataki, the last Republican to be elected statewide in the state -- to warm up the crowd before Youngkin emerged.

It comes after yet another high-profile Republican governor, Ron DeSantis of Florida, campaigned with Zeldin over the weekend at a rally on Long Island that attracted thousands of supporters.

