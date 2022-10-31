Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Thu 8 AM | On the road with violinist Kinga Augustyn
It takes a lot of work to play music well enough to be in demand for concerts around the world. Kinga Augustyn has gotten to that point. The Polish-American violinist has played on several continents, wowing audiences along the way. She brings her 1774 violin and her talents to the stage in Ashland this week (Friday November 4 at 7:30), as part of the Tutunov Piano Series.
activenorcal.com
BREAKING: Snowstorm Has Arrived in Mount Shasta and it’s Coming Down HARD
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/1 – Ashland Halloween Parade Returned In Full Force, Pre-Trial Hearing Held For Grants Pass Animal Neglect Suspect
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Cancelled For Two Years Because Of The Pandemic, Ashland Halloween Parade Returned In Full Force. This year families once again donned their costumes...
KDRV
People redirected to nearby clinic after The Merrick closes early on last day of operation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- At about 11 this morning, people were left confused and frustrated when The Merrick clinic did not open at their desired time. The Merrick clinic was scheduled for their last day of operations today, October 30 from 11am to 4pm. Once staff members arrived, they told those...
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
KDRV
People feeling lucky to win $1.2 billion on Powerball jackpot
MEDFORD, Ore. -- People are lining up at local stores to buy the 1.2 billion dollar Powerball ticket. The next drawing is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:59pm. A Sherm's Foods 4 Less employee, Zach Novach said he see's customers coming in frequently feeling lucky. “Today I had someone buy 100 Powerball tickets … yes," said Novach.
mybasin.com
Pacific Terrace Closes Streets to Traffic on Halloween
A reminder to the general public that this evening, Some roads in the Pacific Terrace area in Klamath Falls will be closed for a night of fun and safe Halloween trick or treating. Pacific Terrace from Melrose to Van Ness will be closed to traffic from 5pm – 9pm. Last year the residents in this are saw upwards of 2500 children trick or treating on their streets, and volunteers continue to organize this safe zone for kids to visit on Halloween.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
Return of Ashland Halloween costume parade shows off this theater town’s creative side
Queens, a Cowardly Lion and zombies gathered in downtown Ashland under sunny skies Monday afternoon for a Halloween parade in which original costumes, elaborate makeup and creativity made it clear: The stars of the show don’t wear a store-bought outfit in this southern Oregon city renowned for theater. The...
krcrtv.com
Miles Isbell shook the Northstate with his death, now it is time to celebrate his life.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Miles Isbell shook the Northstate last week when he succumbed to his battle with cancer. Now it is time to honor and celebrate the life that he lived, with his Celebration of Life next Saturday. Miles' mother said that in Miles' last moments he was...
oregontoday.net
Officer Involved Shooting Southern Oregon Update, Oct. 31
UPDATE #2-Officer name released – The involved officer is identified as Officer Micaila Miguel. Officer Miguel has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018. UPDATE #1-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
KVAL
ALERT: Scammers posing as Douglas County Sheriff's Office staff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers calling them and impersonating Sherriff's Office personnel. The sheriff's office has received calls from community members, who reported that they've received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O'Dell or other employees with the sheriff's office.
KTVL
Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into First Student bus
FORT VANNOY — The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a First Student bus which was en route to school on the 4800 block of Upper River Road in Josephine County Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to the call...
KTVL
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford
Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
oregontoday.net
DINT Arrest, Douglas Co., Oct. 31
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26th. Detectives had interest in 39 year old Sutherlin resident Caleb Plueard, due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was seen leaving a residence in the 1300 block of Airway Avenue in Sutherlin. A traffic stop was initiated by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, at which time Plueard was contacted by DINT detectives. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” was applied to Plueard’s vehicle and he alerted, giving his handler the signal that he detected the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. A search of Plueard’s vehicle revealed a plethora of controlled substances to include the following: 421 grams of suspected methamphetamine (almost 1 pound); 2.4 grams of suspected cocaine; 6.6 grams of suspected heroin; 5.3 grams of fentanyl powder; 13 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl; Several other dosage units of various pharmaceutical drugs without prescriptions. Plueard was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of Heroin; Unlawful Delivery of Heroin; Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Unlawful Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Conspiracy. Whether these seized drugs, or any particular suspect has been directly involved in any recent fentanyl overdoses has not been determined. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Ingesting even a small amount can be fatal. Experimentation with fentanyl, or any illicit drugs is always very dangerous, but even more so now with the proliferation of fentanyl in our communities. Fentanyl can be mixed into any of the common street drugs, with or without a user’s knowledge. Using illicit drugs should be avoided at all costs. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
