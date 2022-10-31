Meek Mill to celebrate 10-year anniversary of 'Dreams and Nightmares' with concert at Wells Fargo Center

Read full article on original website
City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event
The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music Festival
Lil Wayne was spotted in New Orleans this weekend with a few familiar faces from his past, as the 40-year-old rapper joined his former peers for a McMain High School reunion celebration in his hometown. With his signature double cup in hand, Weezy F. Baby and the rest of the class of 2000 shared a few laughs and reminisced during the joyous celebration. Images shared by the blog platform The Neighborhood Talk pictured Lil Wayne smiling from ear-to-ear, surrounded by his equally excited classmates.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Debunks Claims About Lil Wayne Stealing His Rap StyleLil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And...
musictimes.com
Meek Mill Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album In Hometown, Looks Back At Career [DETAILS]
Meek Mill returns to his roots to celebrate the start of his rap music career. The rapper will hold an anniversary concert in honor of his debut album, "Dreams & Nightmares" in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia native announce the anniversary concert; he also revealed that there will be a lineup...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
Fans, hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' TakeOff
HOUSTON — The rapper TakeOff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with his uncle...
Baby Keem Thanks Lauryn Hill For Clearing Classic Fugees Sample
Baby Keem is gaving Lauryn Hill her flowers for clearing a classic Fugees sample for his music. “Thank u Ms. Hill,” the 22-year-old tweeted ahead of The Melodic Blue deluxe version‘s release. The pgLang artist interpolated “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on the record “Highway 95.” The Fugees singer was released in 1996 and was a cover of Roberta Flack’s 1973 record, “Killing Me Softly.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino, And More New Music Friday ReleasesBabyface Ray On Detroit Hip-Hop, That Jay-Z Cosign and Elevating His CareerONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And Culture Keem’s The Melodic...
ABC13 Houston
Fans, celebrities remember Migos rapper Takeoff after deadly shooting in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans, celebrities and the music world are remembering rapper Takeoff, who was a member of the group Migos, after he was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in downtown Houston. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnick Khari Ball, was part of the group with Quavo and Offset.
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
