The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
krcgtv.com
Missouri's Secretary of State and the NAACP weigh in on Photo ID Law confusion
JEFFERSON CITY — Election day is less than a week away, and confusion about new photo ID law is prompting the secretary of state to weigh in before time runs out. Both Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the Jefferson City NAACP have similar goals: to provide resources to Missourians about what they should know before voting.
kjluradio.com
University of Missouri receives $25 million gift
The University of Missouri receives a $25 million gift to expand student programs. The Kinder Foundation, established by Rich and Nancy Kinder, of Houston, Texas, announced the gift Tuesday. The money will be used to expand the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, which is devoted to the study of the founding on America.
KOMU
Anglers head to Lion's Beuth Park after rainbow trout stocking
MOBERLY - The Missouri Department of Conservation delivered around 1,000 rainbow trout to Moberly's Lion's Beuth Park Lake on Monday. The MDC transported the fish from the Montauk State Fish Hatchery on Monday morning. A media specialist for MDC, Madeline Est, said she hopes the project will make trout angling more accessible for locals.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
KOMU
Open burning season starts Nov. 1 in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of Jefferson City are allowed to burn yard waste (sticks, grass clippings, leaves) from dawn to dusk between Nov. 1 and March 1 of each year, as per city ordinance. Fires must be attended at all times with a means of extinguishment readily available, and all...
