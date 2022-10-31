ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction Game Preview

Kentucky vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Kentucky (5-3), Missouri (4-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kentucky vs...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Kobe Brown named to Preseason All-SEC First Team

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball senior forward Kobe Brown was named to the preseason All-SEC first team Tuesday. Brown averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season for Missouri. He is the last Missouri player named to preseason All-SEC first team since Michael Porter Jr. in 2017. "You know...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Public has a chance to weigh in on FUSUS software as informational meetings begin. The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to access public or business video footage with the owner's permission. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Competitive quarterfinals highlight first week of area district matchups

Fayette and Russellville seemed evenly matched entering their matchup Friday in Russellville, and it played out that way early. Fayette scored first, but Russellville bounced back with a score and successful two-point conversion to tie the game early in the first quarter. From there, the Russellville defense couldn’t contain Fayette...
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
KOMU

Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator

MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

University of Missouri receives $25 million gift

The University of Missouri receives a $25 million gift to expand student programs. The Kinder Foundation, established by Rich and Nancy Kinder, of Houston, Texas, announced the gift Tuesday. The money will be used to expand the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, which is devoted to the study of the founding on America.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Anglers head to Lion's Beuth Park after rainbow trout stocking

MOBERLY - The Missouri Department of Conservation delivered around 1,000 rainbow trout to Moberly's Lion's Beuth Park Lake on Monday. The MDC transported the fish from the Montauk State Fish Hatchery on Monday morning. A media specialist for MDC, Madeline Est, said she hopes the project will make trout angling more accessible for locals.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Open burning season starts Nov. 1 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of Jefferson City are allowed to burn yard waste (sticks, grass clippings, leaves) from dawn to dusk between Nov. 1 and March 1 of each year, as per city ordinance. Fires must be attended at all times with a means of extinguishment readily available, and all...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy