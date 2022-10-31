Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Berkeleyan Online
Berkeley students scream together for art project ‘OUTCRY’
“I like to encourage people to think about: If you’re silenced or if you’re being silent, who is that silence taking care of?” says Chicago-based artist Whitney Bradshaw. “Oftentimes, it’s not you.”. Bradshaw is the creator of a project called OUTCRY. In it, women scream....
Berkeleyan Online
Unique Opportunity for Extension and Research Career in the Economics of Diversity and Equity
Some of the best jobs in academia are to be a professor of Cooperative Extension at Berkeley. The Cooperative Extension is one of the greatest inventions of the American educational system, designed to transfer knowledge to and learn from the experience of practitioners in agriculture and industry. We have two types of extension professionals: farm advisors who are in the counties and advise farmers, businessmen, and consumers; and professors of extension, who conduct practical applied research and assist the farm advisors and collaborate with different constituencies (legislators, consultants, citizens, and NGOs) as they address major policy and management challenges.
KTVU FOX 2
Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco
Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. Amanda Quintana reports.
Berkeleyan Online
Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales: Developing a Philosophy, Building a Movement
A few kind words can change someone’s life. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales ’93, Ph.D., almost fell through the cracks of Fremont’s public school system. She attended American High School, but as a daughter of Filipinx immigrants, she didn’t feel much school spirit. “I didn’t have teachers who looked like me,” she said. “I didn’t have a curriculum that reflected what it meant to be a Filipina in the United States. So I lost interest.”
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley is No. 1 public school for startup founders in 2022 Pitchbook rankings
For the fourth straight year, UC Berkeley topped the list as the nation’s best public university for startup founders, and it remains the second-best university among both private and public schools, according to Pitchbook’s 2022 annual rankings of universities released Monday (Oct. 31). “That Berkeley is right at...
KGET 17
Bakersfield ranked in ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America list
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is the place to try new food, a new study from WalletHub shows. Three cities from the Golden State, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Diego, ranked in the top 10 for the best food cities in America.
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
48hills.org
SF rappers unite on Halloween weekend to support Prop M
With local elections looming this year, Halloween felt a different kind of spooky—with a shade of realness, urgency, and community organizing behind the usual revels. Sure, there were dudes dressed up as the 1960’s San Francisco Warriors basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain. And yeah, there were women wearing alien suits and neon blue wigs. But there was also a communal sense among neighborhood artists to use their platforms to make a difference in a rapidly changing Bay Area landscape.
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
San Francisco drops to 3rd most expensive city in US to rent, data shows
Experts say residents migrating out during the pandemic has driven rental prices down, behind New York City and Boston.
kalw.org
San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
SFist
Iron Chef Morimoto Is Opening a Mostly Chinese Restaurant Near His Napa Flagship
Japanese celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto is getting set to open a second restaurant in downtown Napa called Morimoto Asia, which will focus primarily on Chinese cuisine. Chef Morimoto's new restaurant, as the Chronicle reports, is set to open within weeks at 790 Main Street — in the same Napa riverfront complex that is home to Morimoto Napa, the Japanese restaurant he opened in 2010 that is one of six across the globe. Morimoto Asia's Napa iteration will be the third location of the concept — others have opened at Disney World and in Honolulu — but this location will be more focused on Chinese dishes than the previous two, as his team tells the Chronicle.
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
Stanford squatter hid on campus for nearly a year
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who is not connected to Stanford University was discovered living on the school’s campus in Palo Alto. A Stanford spokesperson tells KRON4 the school has been aware of him for almost a year. William Curry was reported to have been seen on campus multiple times since December 2021, according […]
daytrippen.com
San Francisco Chinatown Day Trip
San Francisco’s Chinatown is the oldest in North America and the largest Chinese community outside Asia. The first residents began building the city in the 1840s, and since then, it has been highly influential in the history and culture of Chinese immigrants to the United States. Chinatown is traditionally...
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
Thrillist
6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip
Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Comments / 0