klkntv.com
LPS students pick Pansing Brooks, Blood in mock election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools students held a mock election Wednesday, and the results are in. In the 1st Congressional District, students elected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks over Rep. Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks earned 10,221 votes, with Rep. Mike Flood trailing at 8,588 votes. For governor,...
News Channel Nebraska
County board write-in candidates oppose wind farm
NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County’s write-in candidates for first district board of commissioners are lining up in opposition to wind farms, but outgoing commissioner Jim Thurman said the county is walking a path of economic stagnation if it blocks renewable energy. Thurman said he expects a planning and...
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
klkntv.com
Appreciation dinner & fundraiser will thank Lancaster County firefighters Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser is being held on Thursday, to help thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone is invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium, beginning at 5 p.m. First...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
KETV.com
Election fraud not a problem in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. — Misinformation is false or inaccurate and can be spread accidentally. Disinformation is malicious and is spread deliberately. Both are pervasive this election cycle, as early voting gets underway. "I'm really excited to personally vote," said Eva Burklund, a University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomore, who chairs...
knopnews2.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
klkntv.com
Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
klkntv.com
Downtown Lincoln trail to close for four months for holiday event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket Connector Trail is now closed along Sixth Street between Charleston and V Streets. While the trail is closed, the Nebraska Christmas Lights Show will be held at Haymarket Park. The trail will reopen on March 1. All other trails in the area leading...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury City Council votes against moving forward with water sourcing project
FAIRBURY, NE — By a 6-2 vote, the Fairbury City Council decided to not move forward with a proposed water sourcing project at its meeting Tuesday night. The vote means the city will not file an updated application to the USDA for funding for a potential well field northwest of Fairbury as a source of water.
klkntv.com
Hy-Vee closing Thanksgiving day, first time in company’s history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- More than 285 Hy-Vee locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. According to a press release, they are closing so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. The company says this is the...
klkntv.com
USPS warns of ‘mail theft epidemic’; three cases in Lincoln in last week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Reports coming in from across the country are warning of a “mail theft epidemic” as the holiday shopping season begins. An audit by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General found that there were nearly 300,000 reports of mail theft between March 2020 and February 2021.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrests man after standoff in Jefferson County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was involved in an early Wednesday standoff in rural Jefferson County. The patrol was called in by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to help with a man who barricaded himself inside his home near Daykin, which is about 31 miles west of Beatrice.
kfornow.com
Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier
Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Public School officials detail response to class comment
BEATRICE - Beatrice Public School officials say several people have asked about a threat being mentioned and circulated on Facebook. At issue is a Beatrice High School student who made a comment in class, heard by other high school students in that class. Over the weekend, officials say the story was "severely embellished", and there were calls made to the Beatrice Police Department of a possible "School Shooting" taking place on Monday.
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
