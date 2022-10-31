ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

klkntv.com

LPS students pick Pansing Brooks, Blood in mock election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools students held a mock election Wednesday, and the results are in. In the 1st Congressional District, students elected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks over Rep. Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks earned 10,221 votes, with Rep. Mike Flood trailing at 8,588 votes. For governor,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

County board write-in candidates oppose wind farm

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County’s write-in candidates for first district board of commissioners are lining up in opposition to wind farms, but outgoing commissioner Jim Thurman said the county is walking a path of economic stagnation if it blocks renewable energy. Thurman said he expects a planning and...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
KETV.com

Election fraud not a problem in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. — Misinformation is false or inaccurate and can be spread accidentally. Disinformation is malicious and is spread deliberately. Both are pervasive this election cycle, as early voting gets underway. "I'm really excited to personally vote," said Eva Burklund, a University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomore, who chairs...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
FAIRFIELD, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Downtown Lincoln trail to close for four months for holiday event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket Connector Trail is now closed along Sixth Street between Charleston and V Streets. While the trail is closed, the Nebraska Christmas Lights Show will be held at Haymarket Park. The trail will reopen on March 1. All other trails in the area leading...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hy-Vee closing Thanksgiving day, first time in company’s history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- More than 285 Hy-Vee locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. According to a press release, they are closing so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. The company says this is the...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Public School officials detail response to class comment

BEATRICE - Beatrice Public School officials say several people have asked about a threat being mentioned and circulated on Facebook. At issue is a Beatrice High School student who made a comment in class, heard by other high school students in that class. Over the weekend, officials say the story was "severely embellished", and there were calls made to the Beatrice Police Department of a possible "School Shooting" taking place on Monday.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
LINCOLN, NE

