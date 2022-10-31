Read full article on original website
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Karla Lems
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karla Lems is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 16. The district includes portions of Lincoln and Union counties, and has the communities of Beresford, Lennox, and Canton within its boundaries. Lems is running alongside Republican incumbent Kevin Jensen. They will face one Democrat in the general election, Matt Ness.
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
South Dakota’s Noem shores up support with Youngkin, Gabbard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Kristi Noem was looking to shore up support for her South Dakota reelection bid Wednesday through a series of rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Noem has risen to national prominence within the GOP during her term...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Tom Sutton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tom Sutton is running as a Republican for election to the South Dakota State House in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Sutton is running alongside Republican John Mogen, and two Democrats, incumbent Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard joins Kristi Noem in South Dakota ahead of midterm elections
With less than one week before the midterm elections, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard made a stop in South Dakota to stump for Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD).
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Greg Jamison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg Jamison is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 12. District 12 is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being along I-29. It consists of a portion of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. Four candidates are in the race, including fellow Republican Amber Arlint, and two Democrats; Kristin Hayward and Erin Royer.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Wismer is running as an Independent for the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Wismer previously represented the district in the Senate, but was defeated by current Senator Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) in the 2020 general election. She will face Rohl once again this year.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Kadyn Wittman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kadyn Wittman is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 15. District 15 is made up of central Sioux Falls, and includes the airport and the Cathedral of Saint Joseph within its boundaries. Wittman is replacing Democrat Jamie Smith on the ballot, who opted to not run for re-election, and instead run for Governor. Historically, District 15 has been a Democrat stronghold.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Taylor Rehfeldt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylor Rehfeldt is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Rehfeldt is one of two Republicans running in the district, along with Tyler Tordsen. Additionally, two Democrats are running; Wendy Mamer and Mike Huber.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Matthew Tysdal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Matthew Tysdal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State Senate in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Tysdal will face incumbent Republican Larry Zikmund in the general election.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Jessica Meyers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jessica Meyers is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State Senate in District 12. District 12 is made up of a portion of southwest Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being I-29. Meyers faces Republican Arch Beal in the general election, who is running for the State Senate after being termed out of the State House.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: David Kull
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - David Kull is running as a Republican for the South Dakota State House in District 2. District 2 is a newly formed district as a result of redistricting. It includes the communities of Brandon, Valley Springs, and Corson. Kull is running alongside Republican John Sjaarda and Democrat Gary Leighton. Of three, none of have been elected to the state legislature before.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: John Mogen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John Mogen is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Mogen is running alongside Republican Tom Sutton, and two Democrats, incumbent Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson. 1. Who...
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Sheryl Johnson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sheryl Johnson is running as a Democrat in District 11. District 11 is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with I-29 being its eastern boundary. Johnson faces incumbent Republican Jim Stalzer in the general election. 1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100...
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Kim Parke
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kim Parke is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 11. District 11 is made up of southwestern Sioux Falls, with its eastern boundary being along I-29. The race has four candidates in it; Democrat Margaret Kuipers, Republican incumbent Chris Karr, and Republican Brian Mulder.
