In Knappa, a cross-country program runs toward a state title

The highway remained open Tuesday with delays as ODOT flagged traffic around the cleanup effort.A truck crash on Highway 6 west of Banks on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, reportedly caused a fuel spill and traffic delays. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, which manages the route also known as Wilson River Highway. "It was a cattle-carrying truck, so this involved removing the cattle from the scene and then cleaning up a fuel spill," said ODOT spokesperson David Hausen. "What I heard is that there is not a huge leak." Hausen explained that when cleaning up a fuel leak or spill, all fuel and fluid must be drained from vehicles. The surrounding area must also be examined to determine potential environmental impacts. Hausen did not have specifics about the cause or damage of the incident as of Tuesday afternoon. The highway, which connects Banks with Tillamook, remained open Tuesday with delays as ODOT flagged traffic around the cleanup effort.

BANKS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO