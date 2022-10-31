Read full article on original website
One arrested after trespassing incident at West Frankfort High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for trespassing at the West Frankfort High School. Superintendent Matt Donkin says the trespasser was a person already known to school officials. They were removed from school grounds by West Frankfort Police and taken to jail. The school day continued as normal.
Arrest made Monday at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A teenager was arrested Monday morning at the Marion High School in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to Marion Police, an officer at the school recognized the teen known to be wanted on a warrant. Marion Police say the officer first tried talking to the teen. When that didn’t work, the officer attempted to take the teen into custody, which the teen resisted. School monitors and other students then got involved and the incident got physical. No injuries were reported.
Whereabouts Of Murder Suspect Is Unknown
A man accused of a drug induced homicide of a Flora, Illinois woman is on the run. Phillip Henson was arrested in March and held at the Vanderburgh County Jail for a short time. He was then transported to the Clay County jail. Henson made bail in August and was...
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
Carbondale woman arrested for Thursday shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Thursday morning in Carbondale that sent one man to the hospital. Maza Lynch, 45, was arrested Friday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, and violating bail bond.
Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
Paducah Police Department collects 90 pounds of unwanted pills
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department collected 90 pounds of pills Saturday during national Drug Take-Back Day. The unwanted pills were collected at Mercy Health – Paducah Medical Pavilion. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and...
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
Centralia police officer receives promotion
Sgt. Joe Rizzo of the Centralia Police Department was promoted to Lieutenant on Monday, October 17 at Centralia City Hall. Lt. Rizzo began his career at CPD in 2001 after working for the Sandoval, Wamac, and Central City Police Departments. He rose through the ranks starting as a patrolman, then was assigned to investigations in 2014 until he was promoted to patrol division sergeant in 2018. He was assigned again to investigations in May of 2022 and is currently serving as investigations commander. A few of his accolades include being a juvenile officer, officer of the year in 2014, taser instructor, rifle instructor, and lead homicide investigator, among numerous additional training and commendations.
Ballard County Middle School student killed in car crash, district superintendent says
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A middle school student has died after a car crash in Ballard County on Tuesday, the county school district says. In a statement shared via social media Tuesday night, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen says the crash happened after school hours. In full, Allen's...
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County
Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
Ballard student dies in car crash, according to superintendent
A Ballard County Middle School student was reported to have died in a car accident on Tuesday. Ballard school superintendent Dr. Casey Allen made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The post read,. "It is with a heavy heart that I make this post tonight. We lost a...
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
