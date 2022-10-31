Read full article on original website
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show
Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
Gambling with Bitcoin: The Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency
When it comes to earning money with cryptocurrency, there are a few different ways to do it. One popular method is gambling with Bitcoin. While it may seem risky, gambling with Bitcoin can be a great way to earn some extra money with cryptocurrency. This article will discuss why you...
Hong Kong Prepares To Take Over Singapore’s Retail Crypto Sector
The growth and increasing cryptocurrency adoption have brought different reactions in many places. Some are entirely embracing the industry and its numerous opportunities with innovative ideas. But some are retracing their steps within the crypto space using stricter regulatory measures. Recently events in some Asian regions on the retail digital...
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
Today’s Crypto Highlights: Bitcoin Triumphs Insight of Big Eyes Success And Shiba Inu’s Finesse
Keeping up to date with the cryptocurrency markets takes time, dedication and no small amount of skill, as the markets often rise and fall faster than you can refresh your screen. With so many different micro and macro factors affecting the state of the crypto market at the moment, it...
Does Rocketize Token Have The Potential To Surpass Polygon and Uniswap After Its Initial Launch?
Rocketize Token (JATO) is an emerging meme token with the potential to compete with famous cryptocurrencies. Nowadays, memes have become the most used way of communicating with people. So, this project is trying to comprehend the needs of society and bring innovations to it. Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI) have...
Tech Stocks Tumble Following Growth Slowdown – Are Stock Investors Moving to Crypto?
Apple (-3.05%), Microsoft (-1.98%), and Google (-2.34%) all fell as the tech-focussed Nasdaq as a whole fell 1.6%. The news came amid the crypto market returning above $1 trillion for the first time in six weeks, as the asset class continues to slowly decouple from traditional market forces. With many...
What Should You Know Before Buying Solana, Chiliz, and Big Eyes Coin?
The cryptocurrency market is broad and filled with numerous digital assets. As a result, some bad projects have managed to hide among the good ones. That’s why information is an essential part of being in the crypto space. Before you buy any cryptocurrency, you’ll need to learn everything you can about it. But you won’t find this type of information lying around.
Andreesen Horowitz Flagship Crypto Fund Down 40% – What Will They Add to the Portfolio to Recover?
The flagship crypto fund of venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz lost 40% of its value in the first half of 2022 amid terrible macroeconomic conditions and the crypto bear market. The fund is reported to have been the largest of its kind ever and worth $4.5 billion when established. Despite...
Looking For The Best Investment In 2022? Forget Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX). We’ve Found You a Winning Alternative
In recent months. Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX) investors witnessed the value of their assets plummet every day. If you have invested in Ripple or Avalanche, you are probably looking for something safer. Thanks to the launch of the new crypto project, The Hideaways (HDWY), investors know where to turn to. According to our fundamental analysts, The Hideaways (HDWY) is all set to emerge as one of the best and safest crypto investments of 2023.
When You Die, What Happens to Your Bitcoin?
Without your private key, your heirs are locked out of your digital wallet. Being prepared, though, ensures they can gain access to your assets when the time comes.
