dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects

Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show

Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
e-cryptonews.com

Gambling with Bitcoin: The Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency

When it comes to earning money with cryptocurrency, there are a few different ways to do it. One popular method is gambling with Bitcoin. While it may seem risky, gambling with Bitcoin can be a great way to earn some extra money with cryptocurrency. This article will discuss why you...
bitcoinist.com

Hong Kong Prepares To Take Over Singapore’s Retail Crypto Sector

The growth and increasing cryptocurrency adoption have brought different reactions in many places. Some are entirely embracing the industry and its numerous opportunities with innovative ideas. But some are retracing their steps within the crypto space using stricter regulatory measures. Recently events in some Asian regions on the retail digital...
bitcoinist.com

Tech Stocks Tumble Following Growth Slowdown – Are Stock Investors Moving to Crypto?

Apple (-3.05%), Microsoft (-1.98%), and Google (-2.34%) all fell as the tech-focussed Nasdaq as a whole fell 1.6%. The news came amid the crypto market returning above $1 trillion for the first time in six weeks, as the asset class continues to slowly decouple from traditional market forces. With many...
bitcoinist.com

What Should You Know Before Buying Solana, Chiliz, and Big Eyes Coin?

The cryptocurrency market is broad and filled with numerous digital assets. As a result, some bad projects have managed to hide among the good ones. That’s why information is an essential part of being in the crypto space. Before you buy any cryptocurrency, you’ll need to learn everything you can about it. But you won’t find this type of information lying around.
bitcoinist.com

Looking For The Best Investment In 2022? Forget Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX). We’ve Found You a Winning Alternative

In recent months. Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX) investors witnessed the value of their assets plummet every day. If you have invested in Ripple or Avalanche, you are probably looking for something safer. Thanks to the launch of the new crypto project, The Hideaways (HDWY), investors know where to turn to. According to our fundamental analysts, The Hideaways (HDWY) is all set to emerge as one of the best and safest crypto investments of 2023.

