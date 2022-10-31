Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Mayakoba Golf Classic Tee Times, Pairings Announced
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will play alongside Harris English and Sebastián Muñoz throughout the opening two rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. On Thursday, November 3, Finau will tee it up for the first time in the 2022/23 PGA Tour season at 10:19 a.m. and on Friday he will begin off the 10th tee at 5:39 a.m.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Wins Convincingly In Exhibition Against Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball wrapped up exhibition play Wednesday night in convincing fashion against Westminster, 93-58. While the Runnin’ Utes still clearly have things to work on, their energy and athleticism were undeniable in their route of the Griffins. Leading the way was guard Rollie Worster with 13...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: 5A/6A Football Tournament Breakdown
SALT LAKE CITY – With three rounds remaining, the KSL Sports Rewind team gave a breakdown of the 5A and 6A state football tournaments. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the first two rounds of the tournaments, along with looking ahead to the final three rounds.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Uses Weather To Debut Game Nine Uniform
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football had apparently already shot their uniform promo for game nine when the model for the week, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon had a different idea. On a snowy Wednesday, Dixon encouraged the Utes’ creative team to go outside and shoot the uniform rather than the indoor ones they had previously shot. Utah went with Dixon’s idea.
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi: We Have ‘Four More Super Bowls’
SALT LAKE CITY –The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, conference races are heating up, and injuries are mounting as well and the Utah football team has a few important games left on the schedule. Utah quarterback Cam Rising missed last week’s game against Washington State but Bryson...
kslsports.com
Whittingham On FS1 Controversy: It’s Not Like We Were Trying To Pull The Wool Over Their Eyes
SALT LAKE CITY – One storyline that popped off from the Washington State game last Thursday was broadcaster Petros Papadakis at FOX Sports 1 going on record with John Canzano after the game to air out grievances about not being made aware of the fact Utah’s Cam Rising would not be playing.
kslsports.com
Even In A ‘Down’ Year, Utah’s Defense Is Still Dominant
SALT LAKE CITY- A lot has been made about the Utes’ defense in 2022 and for good reason. There has been a standard set over the last 30-plus years and this season hasn’t been the cleanest rendition fans have ever seen of a historically great unit. However, even in a so called “down” year, Utah’s defense has been dominant, and the coaches and players are positive about where the unit could go in the future.
kslsports.com
Utah Backup Quarterback Bryson Barnes Has Respect Of Teammates, Coaches
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s backup quarterback Bryson Barnes was put into a difficult situation last Thursday according to head coach Kyle Whittingham when starter Cam Rising took himself out of the Utes’ game against Washington State just minutes before kickoff. Barnes for his part, has never leaned into how difficult it is to not know you are starting until the 12th hour, instead simply insisting it’s all about being prepared like you are starting every week. It’s that attitude that has earned him trust and respect from both his teammates and coaches.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Off To Fast Start In Exhibition Game
SALT LAKE CITY- There are positive vibes around the Utah women’s basketball team, and for good reason. They return most everyone involved with last season’s team that far-exceeded expectations by making it to the Pac-12 Championship Game against Stanford and going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eleven years. It’s also important to note they did this in a conference that is arguably the best in the country when it comes to women’s hoops.
kslsports.com
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Left An Impression On BYU’s Mark Pope
PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark impressed many people around the college landscape by delivering a media rights extension for his league. It was an impressive accomplishment for a conference many believed would see their media rights cut in half without Texas and Oklahoma. Instead, the Big 12 is viable and has stability moving forward as they are set to welcome BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the league on July 1, 2023.
kslsports.com
Clark Phillips III, Cam Rising Make Semi-Final Cuts For Post Season Awards
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III and quarterback Cam Rising both made semi-final cuts for a couple of post season awards Tuesday morning. Phillips III is currently up for the Bednarik Award which is given out to the best defensive player in the country. The Utes’ standout corner is one of 20 semi-finalists selected for the award named after Chuck Bednarik. The final three will be determined on November 22 with the winner being announced on December 8 on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Award Show. Phillips III also made the semi-finalist cut for the Jim Thorpe Award earlier this fall.
kslsports.com
New-Look BYU Basketball Hosts Ottawa (Az.) In Exhibition
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit. Ottawa is an NAIA program established in 2017 and based out of Surprise, Arizona. The tip-off at the Marriott Center is at 7 p.m. on BYUtv. Tonight won’t count towards BYU’s record, but it’s another opportunity to glimpse at the new-look roster.
kslsports.com
No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day
SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
kslsports.com
BYU Quarterback Factory Reinvented How Football Was Played
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is centered around the BYU football quarterback factory. The inspiration is Episode 4 of “A Century of Cougar Football” podcast hosted by KSL Sports BYU Insider Mitch Harper, which examines the program’s history dating back to the first season in 1922. Follow A Century of Cougar Football on all podcasting platforms or KSLsports.com.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Ottawa: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit tonight. Ottawa is an NAIA team from Arizona. Ottawa University is headquartered in Kansas, but the campus is based in Surprise, Arizona. KSL Sports is live on location at the Marriott...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Makes Seventh Appearance In College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football has done very well in the College Football Playoff era making an appearance in the rankings for the seventh season now. The CFP voters placed the Utes at No. 14 in the first rendition of the 2022 rankings to crown a champion. Utah started the...
kslsports.com
BYU Defeats Ottawa 109-69 In Lone Exhibition Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Ottawa University (Arizona), 109-69 at the Marriott Center. The new-look Cougars shot 59% from the field and 48% from three-point range as they cruised to a blowout victory over one of the top teams in the NAIA. BYU basketball updates. Starting Lineups. BYU...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Has Fun With The Spirit Halloween Costume Trend
SALT LAKE CITY- You’ve probably seen the meme trend by now where people take a Spirit Halloween package and photoshop it with a costume of their choice- often poking fun at very mundane, everyday life things such as work. Utah football decided to take the trend into their own hands, creating a Kyle Whittingham costume kit and the things it includes are spot on.
kslsports.com
BYU Football’s Mounting Injuries Highlighted By This Stat
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is going through difficulties that no one expected. Heading into a rivalry game against Boise State, BYU is 4-5 overall. A far cry from the lofty expectations the team had when they entered the season as a preseason AP Top 25 team. BYU’s defense...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Kody Epps Out For Season With Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s leading receiver Kody Epps is out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Epps suffered an upper-body injury late in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Liberty Flames on October 22. As a result, he missed the East Carolina game on October 29 and will be out for the remaining three guaranteed games in BYU’s season.
Comments / 0