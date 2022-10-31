Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrests man after standoff in Jefferson County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was involved in an early Wednesday standoff in rural Jefferson County. The patrol was called in by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to help with a man who barricaded himself inside his home near Daykin, which is about 31 miles west of Beatrice.
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
USPS warns of ‘mail theft epidemic’; three cases in Lincoln in last week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Reports coming in from across the country are warning of a “mail theft epidemic” as the holiday shopping season begins. An audit by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General found that there were nearly 300,000 reports of mail theft between March 2020 and February 2021.
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Six-vehicle crash closes southeast Lincoln intersection for over an hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning that closed a South 84th Street intersection for over an hour. Shortly after 8:30, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the area of South 84th Street and Eiger Drive on reports of the six-vehicle crash.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Halloween
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween comes with its frights, but it’s not just goblins and ghouls trick-or-treaters should be wary of on Monday night. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner shared some safety tips with us for the holiday. Halloween means costumes and pedestrian traffic well into the night, which...
Nebraska Regional Poison Center gives Halloween safety tips
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Thousands of kids across the Capital City will go trick-or-treating Monday. Before they do, experts are giving safety tips ahead of the Halloween festivities. These are the safety tips from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center:. 1. Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning...
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks
LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
Lancaster County deputies seize over 6 pounds of marijuana, AR-15 on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Milwaukee man was arrested after Lancaster County deputies seized over 6 pounds of marijuana, two guns and several rounds of ammo on Interstate 80. On Friday, a deputy pulled over a Ford F-150 on I-80 just west of Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. During...
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
