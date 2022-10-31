ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses

Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75

AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
AUBURN, NE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Halloween

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween comes with its frights, but it’s not just goblins and ghouls trick-or-treaters should be wary of on Monday night. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner shared some safety tips with us for the holiday. Halloween means costumes and pedestrian traffic well into the night, which...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Regional Poison Center gives Halloween safety tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Thousands of kids across the Capital City will go trick-or-treating Monday. Before they do, experts are giving safety tips ahead of the Halloween festivities. These are the safety tips from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center:. 1. Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks

LINCOLN, Neb. — A quicker, more user-friendly way to pay child support is now available across the state. Eight kiosks accepting cash, check, money order, credit or debit cards have been in stalled in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store broken into, items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
LINCOLN, NE

