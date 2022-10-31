ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 45

Don Towery
2d ago

Talibangelist leader Abbott repeated the same Lies that he used to get elected, and the same Lies he used to be reelected for his second term. Under Talibangelist leader Abbott, property taxes have increased every year, for the past 8 years. Education has gone down, lost workers rights, lost health, lost mental health services, lost women's rights ect. Restrictive regressive policies, by Talibangelist leader Abbott, has taken Texas backwards 100yrs, and continuing to vote Russian red, is a guarantee that Texas will regress further. Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.

Reply(9)
15
Orlando Toro
2d ago

Everything is happening in Texas is because Abbott help the richest not the poor. Becuase of you ElectricBill's and food are up the roof. The border is like it is because of you not helping !!! What we need for a safe border? that question don't even goes true your mind. Because of you women are becoming like they married Talibans.

Reply
5
Trek Fiftytwo
2d ago

He's planned nothing!! 8 years if he hasn't done it yet,IT AIN'T GONNA GET DONE !! WE HAVE THE SAME PROBLEMS FOR 8 YEARS NOW!

Reply(16)
12
Related
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke Beat Governor Abbott in Fundraising Again Raising $10 Million

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaign donationsScreenshot from YouTube. With election day fast approaching on November 8, Texas campaign fundraising was announced for the period of September 30 to October 29. In the recent filing, Beto O’Rourke pulled in $10.5 million. Governor Greg Abbott was close as he raised $8.8 million in recent contributions.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza.  She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Will Texans reelect Gov. Abbott for a third term?

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection. He seeks a third term as governor of Texas. His challenger for this election cycle is Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott still leads O’Rourke in various polls, but this year’s gubernatorial race has gained national attention.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
ABILENE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’

Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State. Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot. His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes. Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter:. I wake up every day with gratitude for this...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) - The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against...
TEXAS STATE
ktbb.com

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy

MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
MCALLEN, TX
WFAA

Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country

DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy