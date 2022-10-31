ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Donate to St. Jude by trick-or-treating in Rogers

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmseq_0itG2Azv00

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — One local family is turning its popular trick-or-treating spot into a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sherrie Conley said she has around 700 trick-or-treaters each year who come for the candy, and now they’ll have the opportunity to give back.

Conley is bringing the Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser to her Rogers home, which features 12-foot-tall skeleton decorations, and a QR code that sends people to a website where they can donate to the Children’s Research Hospital.

Halloween and Haunted Train in Downtown Springdale

She said she wants to raise as much money as she spends on candy each year, which is around $500.

“Just try to make an impact. I want people to see how fun Halloween can be and what a great holiday it is for kids. I mean everything that we do nowadays is about kids, and it’s innocent. You want them to remember something special,” said Conley.

Along with the Conley’s home on West Blossom Way Drive, there are more than 600 other houses across the world that are participating in the fundraiser this Halloween.

You can donate to Skeletons for St. Jude here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County

ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found

ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
ROGERS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy