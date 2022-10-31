Big Eyes Coin Aims to Create a Better Financial Community for Its Users by Seeking to give 100x Gain over Theta Network and Ripple

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts 825% Rally for Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor on Back of Rapid Adoption
A popular crypto analyst is predicting an exponential rally for one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the rapid adoption of smart contract platform Solana could be the fuel that sends SOL back to its all-time high of $259.65.
bitcoinist.com
Does Rocketize Token Have The Potential To Surpass Polygon and Uniswap After Its Initial Launch?
Rocketize Token (JATO) is an emerging meme token with the potential to compete with famous cryptocurrencies. Nowadays, memes have become the most used way of communicating with people. So, this project is trying to comprehend the needs of society and bring innovations to it. Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI) have...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin – The Must-Have Crypto Expected To Compete With The Sky-High Value Of Bitcoin And Polygon Tokens
There has been a rollercoaster effect with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest meme token on the coin market. Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, is currently making its presence felt within the crypto community during its presale period. The Big Eyes project team has raised about $9 million from...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
u.today
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is The ‘Future Of Finance,’ Survey Of Over 50% Of American Voters Show
Crypto assets like the Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) are riding the momentum brought about by some positive news involving these asset types over the last few days. In what can be considered as a collective effort, cryptocurrencies initiated a bullish run that...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
bitcoinist.com
Apollo Global Partners With Anchorage To Hold Crypto On Behalf Of Their Clients
Through a partnership with Anchorage Digital, which happens to be a digital asset platform, Apollo Global Management Inc. has started to provide crypto custodial services on behalf of its clients through a partnership. This move is a strategy on the company’s part that will help introduce crypto services to institutional...
bitcoinist.com
3 Long-Term Profitable Cryptocurrencies to Trade with – Tezos, Avalanche, and Dogeliens
The crypto space has transformed existing technology. Forcibly seizing control from centralized systems establishes a secure and reliable decentralized ecosystem for digital assets. It is a long process, but Bitcoin could eventually render fiat currency obsolete. If you ask people familiar with cryptocurrencies what the most popular tokens are, you...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum and Bitcoin Price are Rallying, How Long Will This last? Here’s 3 Safer Alternatives
In October 2022, Ethereum and Bitcoin bounced by 20% and 7%, respectively. However, the bearish momentum and uncertainty in the global economic markets has led some investors to look for safer investments. This guide will review 3 new crypto presales – Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT and Calvaria. These three...
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
bitcoinist.com
Andreesen Horowitz Flagship Crypto Fund Down 40% – What Will They Add to the Portfolio to Recover?
The flagship crypto fund of venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz lost 40% of its value in the first half of 2022 amid terrible macroeconomic conditions and the crypto bear market. The fund is reported to have been the largest of its kind ever and worth $4.5 billion when established. Despite...
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin is Exceeding Conventional Meme Coin Practices and Could Overtake Ethereum and Cosmos
Memes are a type of internet culture that can be humorous and satirical, often containing pop cultural references and popular memes. They are often shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. They can also be used to promote a brand or product, especially related to a particular interest or hobby. These memes have birthed many meme currencies that live up to their names and create excitement, unlike blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Unfortunately, the fun feature is the limit of most meme coins. To change this, newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings activities that can benefit the community beyond inciting laughter.
cryptoglobe.com
Mercado Pago Expands Cryptocurrency Services to Mexico
Mercado Pago, the bank of Mercado Livre, the largest marketplace in Latin America, is now looking to expand the platform’s cryptocurrency trading to Mexico, as reported by local media. Mercado Libre, listed on the Nasdaq, launched in 2021 an integration with Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. The company even...
Comments / 0