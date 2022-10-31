Read full article on original website
Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man following a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Tuesday morning. According to LPD, 40-year-old Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at his home. Police said Johnson was taken to jail and is facing second degree...
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog
A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
UPDATE: Police make arrest for stabbing in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing at a northeast Lincoln home, Lincoln Police say. Kenneth Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his home nearly three hours after the fight broke out. The male victim was taken to a local...
Man robbed north Lincoln convenience store twice in one night, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man smashed the door of a convenience store Monday evening to steal lighters, cigars and soda, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 11:00 p.m., security footage at the store, which is near 27th and Cornhusker Highway, showed a man using a brick to shatter the door.
Lincoln Woman Accused Of Starting Fire Near Gas Pump
A Lincoln woman was arrested after witnesses told police she set a fire near a gas pump at the EZ Go at 25th and ‘O’ Street around 10:20 Tuesday night. “It appeared the female pumped a small amount of gas on the ground and ignited it,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says a witness put out the fire. “Moments later officers observed a disturbance at 26th and ‘O’ where several people had stopped a white car and were yelling for officers to help.”
2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrests man after standoff in Jefferson County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was involved in an early Wednesday standoff in rural Jefferson County. The patrol was called in by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to help with a man who barricaded himself inside his home near Daykin, which is about 31 miles west of Beatrice.
Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing 2 women, one of whom was pregnant, pleads 'no contest'
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing two women, one of whom was pregnant, pleaded "no contest" Wednesday during an appearance in Douglas County court. Zachary Paulison, who was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide — DUI and one count of...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two 21-year-olds were robbed by a pair of masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln on Halloween. According to Lincoln Police, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were approached by two masked men near the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 9:19 p.m. The woman said she initially thought they were dressed for Halloween. Both of the masked men produced handguns and demanded money from the victims.
Drug-related charges puts Lincoln woman in prison for over 10 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln
A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
Attempted child abduction reported east of Lincoln; parents urged to talk with their kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following a group of kids.
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
Nebraska officer shoots man who drove through barricaded area at Halloween block party, police say
OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the shooting occurred during the popular annual “Halloween on the Boulevard” block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood in Omaha.
