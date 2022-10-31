ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man following a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Tuesday morning. According to LPD, 40-year-old Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at his home. Police said Johnson was taken to jail and is facing second degree...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Police make arrest for stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing at a northeast Lincoln home, Lincoln Police say. Kenneth Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his home nearly three hours after the fight broke out. The male victim was taken to a local...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Accused Of Starting Fire Near Gas Pump

A Lincoln woman was arrested after witnesses told police she set a fire near a gas pump at the EZ Go at 25th and ‘O’ Street around 10:20 Tuesday night. “It appeared the female pumped a small amount of gas on the ground and ignited it,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says a witness put out the fire. “Moments later officers observed a disturbance at 26th and ‘O’ where several people had stopped a white car and were yelling for officers to help.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two 21-year-olds were robbed by a pair of masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln on Halloween. According to Lincoln Police, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were approached by two masked men near the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 9:19 p.m. The woman said she initially thought they were dressed for Halloween. Both of the masked men produced handguns and demanded money from the victims.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charges puts Lincoln woman in prison for over 10 years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 33-year-old Ashley O’Connell, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 150 months on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. O’Connell was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. O’Connell will be on a five-year term of supervised release after her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln

A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE

