Date Set for St. Cloud’s Annual German Holiday Market
Mark your calendars! The date has been set for St. Cloud's German holiday market otherwise known as Weihnachtsmarkt, will be happening on Thursday December 8th. In past years the event had been held downtown St. Cloud on 5th Avenue, generally under a tent. Last year it was moved to the ramp that overlooks 5th Avenue and stretches across from the parking ramp to River's Edge Convention Center This year, that same set up is planned.
Minnesota’s Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show Announces Opening Date
The holidays are all about traditions and one of my favorites is checking out the Kiwanis Holiday Lights with my family. Each year, we layer up with lots of warm clothing and load up in the car to travel to Minnesota's longest drive-thru Christmas light show. I took my family...
Community of Minnesota Resorts Hosts Trade Show at Cragun’s on Gull Lake
For the first time ever, the Community of Minnesota resorts held a resort, campground, and cabin show at Cragun’s on Gull Lake last Friday. The Community of Minnesota Reports is an group that brings campers together to further their business objectives through marketing, education, and legislative platforms. The organization travels to the Minnesota Capitol each year to lobby for resort issues. They are also involved in education, which was a part of the trade show they hosted at Cragun’s.
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
Celebrate 100 Years of the Stearns County Courthouse Tuesday November 15th
Celebrate the Stearns County courthouse’s 100th birthday on Tuesday November 15th in downtown St. Cloud. The centennial celebration will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 725 Courthouse Square. Organizers say you can see where the Mighty Ducks movie was filmed and the features left behind which is a bullet mark left by a shooting in the courthouse.
St. Cloud to Buy Back Parcel of Land Sold to Arctic Cat
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is getting ready to buy back a piece of land sold to Artic Cat Inc. after an expansion project never materialized. The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority sold Arctic Cat around 18 acres of land in the I-94 industrial park to develop a manufacturing/testing facility in September 2016. In early 2017, the company was sold to Textron, and the development project was canceled.
Minnesota Company’s Blanket Picked One of Best by NYT
According to Wirecutter, the product testing section of the New York Times, with bed and bath writer Jackie Reeve, Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Company makes one of the best blankets for winter warmth. Which was one out of the seven best blankets after they spent "more than 500 hours" testing 44 of them.
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
Minnesota DNR issues multi-county burn ban
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a multi-county burn ban Wednesday due to dry conditions and high winds in many parts of the state. According to the DNR, the following counties are under the burn ban:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
St. Cloud State Offering New Student-Parent Study Room
The SCSU library is offering a new student-parent study room in the Miller Center. Officials at St. Cloud State say the new space allows parents that are enrolled in classes at the university to bring their children and keep them in the same room while completing their course work. The study room is easily accessible and can be scheduled for four-hour blocks up to 28 days in advance, and can hold up to 10 occupants.
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall
More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Caution: Severe Drought Conditions In Parts of Central Minnesota
Today’s forecast for winds gusting up to to 35 mph and temps reaching 75 degrees may present increased fire danger due to ongoing drought conditions in Central Minnesota and southwest of the Twin Cities. If you’re planning to burn outside you need to take additional care. Nearby Wright...
Can You Solve The Mystery of this Minnesota Apple Tree?
BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
