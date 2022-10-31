Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “I am heartbroken at the loss of my sister. No, breast cancer didn’t physically kill her, and for that, I am grateful. Its presence in her medical history, however, quite possibly did as it was apparently used as the justification for all that went wrong. Perhaps the young hospitalist will remember her. Perhaps he will consider the harm that was done and how assumptions delayed what might have been life-saving treatment. If so, others may benefit. As a physician, I hope for that. As a grieving sister, that hope brings me no solace, but perhaps, someday, Hippocrates can stop crying.”

1 DAY AGO