Mississippi State

WAPT

Dick Hall, longest-serving Mississippi transportation commissioner, dies

JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall has died at age 84. Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner in 1999 by Gov. Kirk Fordice. Hall served until December 2019, when he retired. Prior to being elected commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three...
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
WAPT

Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers worked quickly in special session to approve nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state. Gov. Tate Reeves called the session, which was held Wednesday. WAPT News has learned that...
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi prepares for next week’s midterm elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Midterm Elections are just one week away, and the entire nation is gearing up for highly contested races. For Mississippi election officials, the main focus ahead of this year’s midterms has been security. “We have done all that we think that we can do. We have trained poll workers,” said […]
wtva.com

State teachers feel more appreciated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
WJTV 12

What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
WAPT

Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
WLOX

Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar

Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m....
WJTV 12

Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
WJTV 12

Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP).  The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS

