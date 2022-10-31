Read full article on original website
WAPT
Dick Hall, longest-serving Mississippi transportation commissioner, dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall has died at age 84. Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner in 1999 by Gov. Kirk Fordice. Hall served until December 2019, when he retired. Prior to being elected commissioner, Hall served 24 years in the Mississippi Legislature, three...
Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers worked quickly in special session to approve nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state. Gov. Tate Reeves called the session, which was held Wednesday. WAPT News has learned that...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
actionnews5.com
Will you be submitting a design for the newest Mississippi license plate?
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - For the first time in over one hundred years, the next issue of Mississippi license plates will be designed by a state citizen. Who the designer is will be left up to the state’s License Tag Commission for the Department of Revenue (DOR). “[The License...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
Mississippi prepares for next week’s midterm elections
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Midterm Elections are just one week away, and the entire nation is gearing up for highly contested races. For Mississippi election officials, the main focus ahead of this year’s midterms has been security. “We have done all that we think that we can do. We have trained poll workers,” said […]
wtva.com
State teachers feel more appreciated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
WAPT
Do you have an idea for a new Mississippi license plate? The state wants to see your design
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is looking for a new license plate design, and you can help. "We know that there are people throughout our state who have tremendous design skills," Gov. Tate Reeves said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
WLBT
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
WAPT
Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
WLOX
Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar
Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m....
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went to Pride […]
WLBT
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history. Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special...
Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
