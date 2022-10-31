Read full article on original website
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
natureworldnews.com
US Shelters Struggling to Keep Up as Pet Owners Surrender Animals in Batches
Increase in animal surrenders to US shelters; one animal was "returned in droves." As a result of pet owners giving up their dogs, cats, and guinea pigs due to inflation, shelters are overflowing. Reeling from Inflation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the great...
GOP Senate Nominee Spreads Hoax That Kids Use Litter Boxes
Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire, is still spreading the hoax claim that children are using litter boxes in classrooms. “Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms,” Bolduc said at a town hall meeting. “They lick themselves, they’re cats. When they don’t like something, they hiss.” The lie that children are being led to act like cats in schools has also been spread by the Republican nominee for governor in Minnesota, Scott Jensen. The debunked rumor stems from a Michigan school board meeting in January. “I wish I was making it up,” Bolduc said—even as he was literally making it up.Read it at CNN
Washingtonian.com
These Adoptable Cats Survived the Ukraine War. Meet the People From Virginia Who Rescued Them.
Many miles after they crossed into Ukraine from Romania, Sue Bell and Shana Aufenkamp arrived at an emergency shelter that has been an oasis for animals that have been exposed to devastating bombings, starvation, and desolation. Bell and Aufenkamp’s mission: Help the animals at the shelter, and bring as many kittens as possible back to Virginia.
Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten
With less than a week before the election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Grand Rapids Wednesday night to stump for Republican U.S. House candidate John Gibbs in one of the most competitive districts in the state. “For the past two cycles, I’ve worked to look across the county and try to identify the strongest […] The post Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DVM 360
American Humane announces veterinary professional award winners
This is the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards. American Humane, the first US humane organization, announced in an organizational release,1 the winners of the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, presented by Zoetis. Selected from a pool of more than 500 nominees and a combination of votes from the public and a blue-ribbon judging panel of veterinary professionals and animal care experts, Raquel Fagan, DVM, is the 2022 American Hero Veterinarian and Cheri Herschell, CVT, is the American Hero Veterinary Nurse.
