Newington, CT

natureworldnews.com

US Shelters Struggling to Keep Up as Pet Owners Surrender Animals in Batches

Increase in animal surrenders to US shelters; one animal was "returned in droves." As a result of pet owners giving up their dogs, cats, and guinea pigs due to inflation, shelters are overflowing. Reeling from Inflation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the great...
TheDailyBeast

GOP Senate Nominee Spreads Hoax That Kids Use Litter Boxes

Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire, is still spreading the hoax claim that children are using litter boxes in classrooms. “Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms,” Bolduc said at a town hall meeting. “They lick themselves, they’re cats. When they don’t like something, they hiss.” The lie that children are being led to act like cats in schools has also been spread by the Republican nominee for governor in Minnesota, Scott Jensen. The debunked rumor stems from a Michigan school board meeting in January. “I wish I was making it up,” Bolduc said—even as he was literally making it up.Read it at CNN
MINNESOTA STATE
Michigan Advance

Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten

With less than a week before the election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Grand Rapids Wednesday night to stump for Republican U.S. House candidate John Gibbs in one of the most competitive districts in the state. “For the past two cycles, I’ve worked to look across the county and try to identify the strongest […] The post Ted Cruz stumps for Gibbs in congressional race against Scholten appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
DVM 360

American Humane announces veterinary professional award winners

This is the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards. American Humane, the first US humane organization, announced in an organizational release,1 the winners of the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, presented by Zoetis. Selected from a pool of more than 500 nominees and a combination of votes from the public and a blue-ribbon judging panel of veterinary professionals and animal care experts, Raquel Fagan, DVM, is the 2022 American Hero Veterinarian and Cheri Herschell, CVT, is the American Hero Veterinary Nurse.
MOUNT DORA, FL

