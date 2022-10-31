Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Edward J. Wilczek
Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
New Britain Herald
Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi
Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi, 75, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Please visit our website at www.duksa.net for Joanne's complete obituary and service information. Duksa Family Funeral Home at Burritt Hill is serving the family.
New Britain Herald
Lucas J. Vernale
Lucas (“Luca”, “Luc”), 24, of Berlin, formerly of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. “Luca” was born in New Britain on Jan. 30, 1998 and was the only child of Joseph and Carol Vernale. He attended Southington Schools and Graduated from Southington High School in 2016. Lucas also attended CCSU from 2016 to 2020.
New Britain Herald
Genevieve Bernice Dobek
Genevieve Bernice Dobek of New Britain went home to meet the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain on Aug. 11, 1920, daughter of the late Bernice (Bodziach) and John P. Dobek, Gene had a twin sister, Florentyna, who died at just two months old, and a brother Thaddeus who died as an infant in 1926.
New Britain Herald
Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
New Britain Herald
Elderly man from Southington missing
SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
New Britain Herald
History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
New Britain Herald
Rosita Dietzel
Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
New Britain Herald
Waterbury man stole lottery tickets from Southington convenience store, tried to commit break-in in Bristol: police
SOUTHINGTON – A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday after police say he burglarized a convenience store, stealing cash and lottery tickets, and tried to do the same thing in Bristol. Michael Menta, 50, was arrested after his car broke down in Bristol – where police say he admitted to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain has found new offensive gear in October
By the end of September the New Britain Golden Hurricanes had droppedto 1-3 on the season and were being outscored by an average of about 30-9 over the previous three weeks. By the end of October, however, the Canes’ offense has been kicked into a new gear scoring an average of 37 points per game over the last three contests. Their most recent game was a come-from-behind overtime thriller over the Enfield Eagles. The 48 points scored by New Britain on Friday was the most by the program since their last victory over Enfield in 2018 when they won 48-6.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman gets two years in prison for Southington crash that killed two
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman was sentenced to two years in prison this week after pleading guilty to charges tied to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, began serving her sentence on Monday following a hearing in...
New Britain Herald
Plainville residents looks to choose new representative of the 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – On Election Day Plainville residents will be able to cast their vote for the next representative of the 22nd House District. The district was previously represented by Republican Rep. Bill Petit, who is not seeking re-election. Democrat Rebecca Martinez and Republican Francis Rexford Cooley are now vying for the seat.
New Britain Herald
Southington advances to CCC Semifinals with 3-1 win over Platt
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights volleyball team came one step closer to being crowned CCC Champions with their win over the Platt Panthers on Tuesday night. Southington came out of the gate slow but ultimately took care of business in four sets to advance to the conference semifinals.
New Britain Herald
Black Ministerial Alliance hosting Unity in the Community worship service, fundraiser
NEW BRITAIN – The Black Ministerial Alliance (BMA) will be hosting Unity in the Community worship service this Friday to help support and fund their annual Thanksgiving Day Food Feeding, a free sit down meal for the less fortunate in the city. The theme this year is capturing the...
New Britain Herald
Beatles tribute band playing Trinity-on-Main to benefit Bristol Police Department
NEW BRITAIN – The Ticket to Ride Beatles Tribute band returns to Trinity-on-Main this Saturday for a good cause. The proceeds collected from the concert will benefit the Bristol Police Department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking across the street in the garage on Chestnut...
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
New Britain Herald
Newington senior to perform with some of best high school musicians in the country
NEWINGTON – Newington High School is proudly sending one of its own to Maryland to perform with some of the best high school musicians from around the U.S. Senior Nathan Michaud will be attending the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensemble in National Harbor, Maryland Nov. 3-6.
New Britain Herald
Mayor, Police Chief to represent city in Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade this coming March
NEW BRITAIN – Preparations to celebrate the city’s Irish heritage in the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade are expected to kick off the second weekend of November. Mayor Erin Stewart and the City of New Britain’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Contingent are hosting a kickoff fundraising...
