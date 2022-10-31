ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

Edward J. Wilczek

Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi

Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi, 75, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Please visit our website at www.duksa.net for Joanne's complete obituary and service information. Duksa Family Funeral Home at Burritt Hill is serving the family.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Lucas J. Vernale

Lucas (“Luca”, “Luc”), 24, of Berlin, formerly of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. “Luca” was born in New Britain on Jan. 30, 1998 and was the only child of Joseph and Carol Vernale. He attended Southington Schools and Graduated from Southington High School in 2016. Lucas also attended CCSU from 2016 to 2020.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Genevieve Bernice Dobek

Genevieve Bernice Dobek of New Britain went home to meet the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain on Aug. 11, 1920, daughter of the late Bernice (Bodziach) and John P. Dobek, Gene had a twin sister, Florentyna, who died at just two months old, and a brother Thaddeus who died as an infant in 1926.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Elderly man from Southington missing

SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Rosita Dietzel

Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain has found new offensive gear in October

By the end of September the New Britain Golden Hurricanes had droppedto 1-3 on the season and were being outscored by an average of about 30-9 over the previous three weeks. By the end of October, however, the Canes’ offense has been kicked into a new gear scoring an average of 37 points per game over the last three contests. Their most recent game was a come-from-behind overtime thriller over the Enfield Eagles. The 48 points scored by New Britain on Friday was the most by the program since their last victory over Enfield in 2018 when they won 48-6.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington advances to CCC Semifinals with 3-1 win over Platt

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights volleyball team came one step closer to being crowned CCC Champions with their win over the Platt Panthers on Tuesday night. Southington came out of the gate slow but ultimately took care of business in four sets to advance to the conference semifinals.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

