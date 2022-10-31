By the end of September the New Britain Golden Hurricanes had droppedto 1-3 on the season and were being outscored by an average of about 30-9 over the previous three weeks. By the end of October, however, the Canes’ offense has been kicked into a new gear scoring an average of 37 points per game over the last three contests. Their most recent game was a come-from-behind overtime thriller over the Enfield Eagles. The 48 points scored by New Britain on Friday was the most by the program since their last victory over Enfield in 2018 when they won 48-6.

