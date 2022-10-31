ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

New Britain Herald

Elderly man from Southington missing

SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Geza Czako, 42, of 16 Willis Ave., was charged Oct. 3 with having nuisance dogs and having unlicensed dogs. Ajai McKenzie, 27, of 379 Middle Road, Farmington, was charged Oct. 15 with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace. Sardis Gonzalez, 45, of 91 Whiting St., was charged...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin resident killed in car crash in Hartford

A Berlin man was killed over the weekend in a car crash in Hartford. The victim has been identified as Lucas Vernale, who was 24 years old. According to police, the accident was reported around 2:40 a.m. on Capitol Avenue, near Laurel Street – where first responders found a Nissan Rogue had collided with a Ford Fusion. It has not been made clear who was at fault for the crash.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Lucas J. Vernale

Lucas (“Luca”, “Luc”), 24, of Berlin, formerly of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. “Luca” was born in New Britain on Jan. 30, 1998 and was the only child of Joseph and Carol Vernale. He attended Southington Schools and Graduated from Southington High School in 2016. Lucas also attended CCSU from 2016 to 2020.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Edward J. Wilczek

Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Leon Sierakowski

Leon Sierakowski, 79, of Southington, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born in Poland on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late Waclaw and Marianna Sierakowski. He grew up in Strzelniki, Poland until the age of 22, when he moved to Mlawa with his wife to start a family. In search of a better life for them all, he immigrated to the United States in 1981. He settled in for two years before his wife and three daughters joined him.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino

Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Stacia was born on June 9, 1943 in New Britain to the late Anthony and Geneva (Bride) Lubinski. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Rosa Mexicano restaurant to open location in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD – The official opening of Rosa Mexicano’s Blue Back Square location will take place on Monday. The restaurant’s menu features Mexican cuisine ranging from enchiladas to salads to cocktails while including “both the varied cuisine from all regions of Mexico (and their time-honored preparation techniques) as well as modern food trends currently thriving in Mexico,” Rosa Mexicano’s website said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain has found new offensive gear in October

By the end of September the New Britain Golden Hurricanes had droppedto 1-3 on the season and were being outscored by an average of about 30-9 over the previous three weeks. By the end of October, however, the Canes’ offense has been kicked into a new gear scoring an average of 37 points per game over the last three contests. Their most recent game was a come-from-behind overtime thriller over the Enfield Eagles. The 48 points scored by New Britain on Friday was the most by the program since their last victory over Enfield in 2018 when they won 48-6.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park

NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

