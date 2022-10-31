Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Plainville man who alluded to being the devil, threatened to skin police could avoid conviction
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who alluded to being the devil when he allegedly made threats to blow up the local police department and skin and torture officers could avoid prosecution through the use of a diversionary program. The case against Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., has...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man sentenced to 100 months in prison for stealing 14 guns with accomplice during Portland burglary
A New Britain man was sentenced on Monday, in federal court, to more than eight years in prison for his role in the theft of 14 guns during a burglary in Portland. Christopher Matos, 34, was given a 100-month sentence by a judge in Bridgeport Federal Court. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman gets two years in prison for Southington crash that killed two
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman was sentenced to two years in prison this week after pleading guilty to charges tied to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, began serving her sentence on Monday following a hearing in...
New Britain Herald
Elderly man from Southington missing
SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
New Britain Herald
Waterbury man stole lottery tickets from Southington convenience store, tried to commit break-in in Bristol: police
SOUTHINGTON – A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday after police say he burglarized a convenience store, stealing cash and lottery tickets, and tried to do the same thing in Bristol. Michael Menta, 50, was arrested after his car broke down in Bristol – where police say he admitted to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Geza Czako, 42, of 16 Willis Ave., was charged Oct. 3 with having nuisance dogs and having unlicensed dogs. Ajai McKenzie, 27, of 379 Middle Road, Farmington, was charged Oct. 15 with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace. Sardis Gonzalez, 45, of 91 Whiting St., was charged...
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident killed in car crash in Hartford
A Berlin man was killed over the weekend in a car crash in Hartford. The victim has been identified as Lucas Vernale, who was 24 years old. According to police, the accident was reported around 2:40 a.m. on Capitol Avenue, near Laurel Street – where first responders found a Nissan Rogue had collided with a Ford Fusion. It has not been made clear who was at fault for the crash.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
New Britain Herald
Lucas J. Vernale
Lucas (“Luca”, “Luc”), 24, of Berlin, formerly of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. “Luca” was born in New Britain on Jan. 30, 1998 and was the only child of Joseph and Carol Vernale. He attended Southington Schools and Graduated from Southington High School in 2016. Lucas also attended CCSU from 2016 to 2020.
New Britain Herald
Beatles tribute band playing Trinity-on-Main to benefit Bristol Police Department
NEW BRITAIN – The Ticket to Ride Beatles Tribute band returns to Trinity-on-Main this Saturday for a good cause. The proceeds collected from the concert will benefit the Bristol Police Department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking across the street in the garage on Chestnut...
New Britain Herald
Edward J. Wilczek
Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
New Britain Herald
Leon Sierakowski
Leon Sierakowski, 79, of Southington, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born in Poland on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late Waclaw and Marianna Sierakowski. He grew up in Strzelniki, Poland until the age of 22, when he moved to Mlawa with his wife to start a family. In search of a better life for them all, he immigrated to the United States in 1981. He settled in for two years before his wife and three daughters joined him.
New Britain Herald
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Stacia was born on June 9, 1943 in New Britain to the late Anthony and Geneva (Bride) Lubinski. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a...
New Britain Herald
Mayor, Police Chief to represent city in Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade this coming March
NEW BRITAIN – Preparations to celebrate the city’s Irish heritage in the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade are expected to kick off the second weekend of November. Mayor Erin Stewart and the City of New Britain’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Contingent are hosting a kickoff fundraising...
New Britain Herald
Plainville residents looks to choose new representative of the 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – On Election Day Plainville residents will be able to cast their vote for the next representative of the 22nd House District. The district was previously represented by Republican Rep. Bill Petit, who is not seeking re-election. Democrat Rebecca Martinez and Republican Francis Rexford Cooley are now vying for the seat.
New Britain Herald
Rosa Mexicano restaurant to open location in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD – The official opening of Rosa Mexicano’s Blue Back Square location will take place on Monday. The restaurant’s menu features Mexican cuisine ranging from enchiladas to salads to cocktails while including “both the varied cuisine from all regions of Mexico (and their time-honored preparation techniques) as well as modern food trends currently thriving in Mexico,” Rosa Mexicano’s website said.
New Britain Herald
New Britain has found new offensive gear in October
By the end of September the New Britain Golden Hurricanes had droppedto 1-3 on the season and were being outscored by an average of about 30-9 over the previous three weeks. By the end of October, however, the Canes’ offense has been kicked into a new gear scoring an average of 37 points per game over the last three contests. Their most recent game was a come-from-behind overtime thriller over the Enfield Eagles. The 48 points scored by New Britain on Friday was the most by the program since their last victory over Enfield in 2018 when they won 48-6.
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park
NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
