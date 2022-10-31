Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Genevieve Bernice Dobek
Genevieve Bernice Dobek of New Britain went home to meet the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Born in New Britain on Aug. 11, 1920, daughter of the late Bernice (Bodziach) and John P. Dobek, Gene had a twin sister, Florentyna, who died at just two months old, and a brother Thaddeus who died as an infant in 1926.
New Britain Herald
Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi
Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi, 75, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Please visit our website at www.duksa.net for Joanne's complete obituary and service information. Duksa Family Funeral Home at Burritt Hill is serving the family.
New Britain Herald
Leon Sierakowski
Leon Sierakowski, 79, of Southington, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born in Poland on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late Waclaw and Marianna Sierakowski. He grew up in Strzelniki, Poland until the age of 22, when he moved to Mlawa with his wife to start a family. In search of a better life for them all, he immigrated to the United States in 1981. He settled in for two years before his wife and three daughters joined him.
New Britain Herald
Edward J. Wilczek
Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
New Britain Herald
Lucas J. Vernale
Lucas (“Luca”, “Luc”), 24, of Berlin, formerly of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Hartford Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. “Luca” was born in New Britain on Jan. 30, 1998 and was the only child of Joseph and Carol Vernale. He attended Southington Schools and Graduated from Southington High School in 2016. Lucas also attended CCSU from 2016 to 2020.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
History of Connecticut Beer presentation, tasting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The state is full of breweries and this Saturday beer connoisseurs can check out a lecture on the History of Connecticut Beer hosted by The New Britain Public Library in collaboration with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Author Will Siss will give a lively...
New Britain Herald
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Stacia was born on June 9, 1943 in New Britain to the late Anthony and Geneva (Bride) Lubinski. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman gets two years in prison for Southington crash that killed two
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman was sentenced to two years in prison this week after pleading guilty to charges tied to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, began serving her sentence on Monday following a hearing in...
New Britain Herald
Elderly man from Southington missing
SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
Beatles tribute band playing Trinity-on-Main to benefit Bristol Police Department
NEW BRITAIN – The Ticket to Ride Beatles Tribute band returns to Trinity-on-Main this Saturday for a good cause. The proceeds collected from the concert will benefit the Bristol Police Department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking across the street in the garage on Chestnut...
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park
NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
New Britain Herald
Black Ministerial Alliance hosting Unity in the Community worship service, fundraiser
NEW BRITAIN – The Black Ministerial Alliance (BMA) will be hosting Unity in the Community worship service this Friday to help support and fund their annual Thanksgiving Day Food Feeding, a free sit down meal for the less fortunate in the city. The theme this year is capturing the...
New Britain Herald
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
New Britain Herald
Rosa Mexicano restaurant to open location in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD – The official opening of Rosa Mexicano’s Blue Back Square location will take place on Monday. The restaurant’s menu features Mexican cuisine ranging from enchiladas to salads to cocktails while including “both the varied cuisine from all regions of Mexico (and their time-honored preparation techniques) as well as modern food trends currently thriving in Mexico,” Rosa Mexicano’s website said.
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident killed in car crash in Hartford
A Berlin man was killed over the weekend in a car crash in Hartford. The victim has been identified as Lucas Vernale, who was 24 years old. According to police, the accident was reported around 2:40 a.m. on Capitol Avenue, near Laurel Street – where first responders found a Nissan Rogue had collided with a Ford Fusion. It has not been made clear who was at fault for the crash.
New Britain Herald
Puccini's TOSCA will be performed this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Lyric Opera is collaborating with Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra to stage Puccini’s TOSCA this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main. At 7:30 p.m. catch the opera of passion, jealousy and revenge starring Jurate Svedate as Floria Tosca, soprano; Daniel Juarez as Mario Cavaradossi, tenor; Steven Frederiks as Baron Scarpia, bass; and Stefan Szkafarowsky as A Sacristan, bass.
