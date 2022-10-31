Leon Sierakowski, 79, of Southington, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born in Poland on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late Waclaw and Marianna Sierakowski. He grew up in Strzelniki, Poland until the age of 22, when he moved to Mlawa with his wife to start a family. In search of a better life for them all, he immigrated to the United States in 1981. He settled in for two years before his wife and three daughters joined him.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO